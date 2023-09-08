"He could start at Left Tackle tomorrow" - Fans try guessing the weight of a seemingly 'out-of-shape' Tyson Fury at Francis Ngannou presser

Fans insulted Tyson Fury for allegedly being out-of-shape after the heavyweight boxing world champion faced off with Francis Ngannou.

On October 28, Fury and Ngannou will go toe-to-toe in a ten-round boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Less than two months before the intriguing matchup, the world-class heavyweight fights met for their first press conference and faceoff for the first time on Wednesday, September 7th.

Throughout his boxing career, Fury has rarely sported a clean-cut physique. With that said, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion arguably looked more out-of-shape than most fans expected.

Once the faceoff photo circulated on Twitter, MMA journalist Luke Thomas reacted by saying:

“How much we guessing Fury weighs here?”

The comment section was filled with jokes and weight estimates, including the following people saying:

“He could start at Left Tackle tomorrow”

“whatever the minimum requirement for being obese is”

“I don’t know but he has the worlds most impressive muffin top.”

“He got them back rolls again.”

“All of it”

Francis Ngannou must overcome several disadvantages on October 28, including a potential case of ring rust. ‘The Predator’ last fought in January 2022 when he defended his UFC heavyweight title before parting ways with the promotion to pursue other opportunities.

Mike Tyson praises Francis Ngannou for ‘knowing how to box’

Francis Ngannou brought in another coach besides Eric Nicksick and Dewey Cooper to help him prepare for Tyson Fury. After briefly considering partnering with Teddy Atlas, Ngannou added the legendary Mike Tyson to his team. Tyson hyped up ‘The Predator’ on Instagram by saying:

"I am not easily impressed, but @Francis_Ngannou knows how to box. THIS is what dedication looks like. #FuryNgannou #RiyadhSeason"

Francis Ngannou will likely have his hands full on October 28.

Tyson Fury has solidified himself as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of the last decade. Since making his professional debut in 2008, ‘The Gypsy King’ has established a record of 33-0-1, including wins against Deontay Wilder x2, Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora x3, and Dillian Whyte.

Meanwhile, Ngannou shouldn’t be counted out. The former UFC heavyweight champion has the power and motivation to potentially pull off the historic upset. Only time will tell if ‘The Predator’ can add another chapter to his movie-like combat sports journey by taking out Fury.