"He stays open for the big shots" - Leo Santa Cruz believes Ryan Garcia will get knocked out by Gervonta Davis

Leo Santa Cruz is backing Gervonta Davis to knock out Ryan Garcia if the pair schedule a fight in the near future.

Following his impressive sixth-round knockout victory over Javier Fortuna, Garcia made it clear that he wants to face Davis next. With a record of 22 wins and no losses, 'King Ry' is yet to put a foot wrong as a professional. However, 'Tank' would be the toughest opponent of Garcia's career so far.

Davis is the current WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion and has already captured world titles in three weight classes. 'Tank' is also known for his phenomenal punching power. He displayed it in his last bout against Rolando Romero, winning via a sixth-round stoppage.

Having shared the ring with Davis in 2020, Cruz has seen the Baltimore native's power first hand and doesn't believe Garcia can cope in a potential bout.

The former multi-weight world champion said the following in an interview with Fight Hype:

"Ryan Garcia's a great fighter and everything but I think Tank Davis got the power...Garcia, sometimes he stays open for the big shots, he got dropped. So I think if Gervonta catches him with one of those hooks, he could knock him out."

Leo Santa Cruz is certain that Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia will happen

During the same interview, Cruz expressed his belief that Davis vs. Garcia has to happen to appease boxing fans.

"I know it is complicated but I think when it comes down to it, its gonna have to happen. Because they both bring a lot of fans and everything. So I think the fans are gonna want and they will have no choice then to make it."

One of the major stumbling blocks for Davis vs. Garcia is their promotional outfits. 'King Ry' is promoted by Golden Boy and Oscar De La Hoya whereas 'Tank' is still with Mayweather promotions.

After sharing the ring as professionals back in 2007, Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya will need to work together to devise a deal for Davis vss Garcia.

De La Hoya has seemed confident in recent interviews that the bout will take place while being respectful to his former opponent.

