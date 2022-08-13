How did Andrew Tate earn his nickname 'Cobra'? 

Before Andrew Tate blew up across almost every media platform for his demeaning, predatory, and misogynistic comments about women, he was a professional kickboxer.

As a kickboxer, his ring nickname was 'Cobra,' and even after retirement he has continued to go by 'Cobra Tate.' Although he smuggles in 'Top G' on occasion.

Tate has a tattoo of a cobra on his arm that twists around his bicep and slithers down to his hand, which is why his nickname is 'Cobra.'

Cobra' Tate began his kickboxing career in 2005. In 2009, he won the International Sport Karate Association (ISKA) cruiserweight championship in Derby, England. Throughout his career, he became a four-time ISKA champion before eventually leaving the world of combat sports.

Andrew Tate also tried his hand at MMA. With one amateur fight and one professional bout, he went undefeated in the sport. As an amateur, he defeated Luke Barnatt via decision in 2010 and knocked out Shane Kavanagh as a professional 3 months later.

He has mentioned that his career as a fighter did not pay well, and the most he'd ever cashed from fighting was only about $100,000. Now that he has risen to new heights of fame, fighting would likely earn him a lot more than he was used to being paid while active in the kickboxing scene.

Talks between 'Cobra' and Jake Paul are reportedly underway for a boxing match, but no bout details have emerged yet.

Andrew Tate donates to domestic abuse charities

'Cobra' took to Instagram yesterday to announce that he would be donating to charities that support women who've suffered from domestic violence.

He stated in his post:

"I have decided to show what a loving, nice man I am and donate significant funds to charities which support women against domestic violence."

It's always great to see celebrities supporting charities, but Tate might not be as disinterested in this case as it seems.

Andrew's controversial views about women recently led to him being banned from Twitter. The star has a history of troubling incidents. In 2016, a video surfaced of him whipping a woman with a belt, sparking an outcry of abuse claims against him. Earlier this year, his home in Romania was raided by Romanian authorities on suspicion of human trafficking following a report about a woman being held captive in his home.

