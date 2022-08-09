Mike Tyson NFT collection: Everything about the artist, price, and how to buy them 

Mike Tyson has an NFT collection that he collaborated with emerging artist Cory Van Lew on, which is available here. The pieces still available for purchase are The Ultimate Mike Tyson NFT, which includes 1-of-1 unlockables, and The Lifetime Collection, which has 10 original 1-of-1 NFTs.

Artist Cory Van Lew created the series and depicts some of Tyson's most memorable moments in and out of the ring. These include the boxer squaring off with police officers in the ring, as well as a more tender moment of him kissing a pigeon and stating with his signature lisp:

"Give me a kiss."

To win one of these NFTs, one must place a bid on it. Since the system relies on bidding, there is no set price for these NFTs. Of the NFTs still available, a minimum bid is 0.5 ETH for The Lifetime Collection and 2 ETH for The Ultimate Mike Tyson NFT.

Other unlockables available include a full expense paid trip to Tyson Ranch to meet 'Iron' Mike, a boxing lesson with the legend, a sparring session with training partners (including the former heavyweight champion as the winner's cornerman), a 4/20 session on the Hotboxin' set, a collector's box, and a physical Cory Van Lew painting of the one of his NFT's.

These unlockables offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience with 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' that fans are sure to never forget.

Tyson recently posted this video to his Instagram:

Mike Tyson calls for heads to roll over the Hulu series, Mike

Mike Tyson recently spoke out over the Hulu series Mike, which is set to detail his life story. He has stated that Hulu stole his story and is making a profit off of it without his consent or offering him any payment.

The writer and executive producer, Steven Rogers, has stated that he felt issues the star dealt with during his life are issues that are still relevant today. He believes the legend to be "endlessly fascinating."

'Iron Mike' has gone on a social media tyrade over the series and stated on Twitter:

"Hulu stole my story. They're Goliath and I'm David. Heads will roll for this."

Other stars of the boxing and MMA scene have come to the retired boxer's support and defense, including Dana White, Mauricio Sulaiman, and Nate Diaz.

See the boxer's Tweet here:

Mike Tyson @MikeTyson Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this. Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016