Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn Tickets - Prices and How to buy?

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn are re-igniting a classic British boxing rivalry almost 29 years to the date of their fathers' last fight.

Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn last fought in 1993 in a fight that ended as a draw. This was the second time the pair had fought, the first time around, Eubank Sr. knocked Benn out. Both of these bouts hold legendary status in the boxing world. Their sons will now continue their rivalry by facing each other for the first time.

Take a look at the last round of the fight between Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn:

A third fight should have happened but never did and on October 8th, the Eubank-Benn rivalry will continue with Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.



All things considered what are your favourite boxing rivalries?



The sons are very outspoken and know how to promote a fight well. Their show of hate for each other has captured the imagination of the fans. British fans are excited to see how the duo will perform with their fathers' legacy on their shoulders. The fight will take place on Saturday, October 8 at the iconic O2 Arena in London.

Where to buy tickets for Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn?

Tickets to watch the fight live at the O2 Arena are still available on the official site. The price range for the available tickets goes from £142.62 all the way up to £515.25. The seats are filling up fast and may sell out soon.

A legacy defining fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn is almost here. #DAZN #EubankJrBenn

The VIP tickets with access to the backstage bar and Level One are £991.65. The VIP tickets with access to the backstage bar and balcony are £771.65 each for both upper balcony and lower balcony seats.

What time does Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn start?

The coverage of the event will begin at 4:45 pm BST on Saturday, October 8. The main card begins at around 7 pm BST and the main event ringwalks are scheduled to take place at around 10 pm BST.

For viewers in the United States and Canada, the event begins at 11:45 am ET. With the main card starting at around 2 pm ET, the main event ringwalks will take place at around 5 pm ET.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn Fight card

The card for the event is stacked with a lot of local talent and title contenders from each division.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn - Catchweight

Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney - Women's Junior Featherweights

Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez - Flyweight

Harlem Eubank vs. David Martin - Junior Welterweights

Lyndon Arthur vs. TBA - Light Heavyweights

Felix Cash vs. Connor Coyle - Middleweights

Matty Harris vs. Chris Healey - Heavyweights

Shannon Courtenay vs. Gemma Ruegg - Women's Bantamweights

Chloe Watson vs. Nancy Franco - Women's Flyweights

