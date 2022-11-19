How long did Andrew Tate last on Big Brother?

Andrew Tate is one of the most polarizing internet personalities on the planet today. Prior to being dubbed the "King of Toxic Masculinity," the former professional kickboxer starred on the UK's reality TV show "Big Brother" but was kicked out after only a week.

In 2016, Tate entered the Big Brother house for the 17th season of the show. He was ejected from the house on Day 7. His ejection from the house was sudden and left unexplained. However, it was later presumed that Tate had been ejected due to a home video of him getting leaked where he was seen beating a lady with a belt in a pornographic video.

Tate then released a statement about the video, which he branded as "edited":

"The video The Sun will release is me hitting a girl with a belt. They edited out ALL of the laughing and joking. They are pretending I beat her up when we were joking."

He also claimed that he believed the true reason he was removed from the show was due to the altercations he had with the competitors and his "master plan" to spread paranoia amongst the housemates.

Andrew Tate vs. Jake Paul

Andrew Tate recently hit the headlines once more despite being banned from major social media platforms. This came after he was seen facing off against Jake Paul in a short social media video uploaded by the latter.

Paul and Tate confirmed their plans to fight each other, with 'The Problem Child' putting out the video with the caption "negotiations". However, an official announcement of their bout is yet to be made.

Following their initial face-off, the pair once again faced off while at the ringside of the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai for Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji on Sunday night.

Tate, a four-time kickboxing world champion, has not fought in two years but he has repeatedly welcomed a return to the ring against Paul or his brother Logan. Meanwhile, Paul faced the toughest challenge of his newfound boxing career in UFC legend Anderson Silva. He dropped the UFC legend on the way to an impressive unanimous decision win.

