How much money does Mike Tyson make in a year?

While Mike Tyson's exact yearly income isn't known, he no doubt clears six figures.

'Iron Mike' is a complicated figure in the sporting world. In his prime, he was an unstoppable heavyweight champion who scored ruthless knockout victories over names such as Trevor Berbick, Larry Holmes, and Michael Spinks.

Tyson was a notorious spendthrift and once went bankrupt despite making hundreds of millions in his boxing career. Luckily, he's in a much better spot these days and has a net worth of millions.

It's possible that Mike Tyson is making $6 million dollars a year at this point in time. In an article from the DailyMail, the former champion revealed that he makes about $500,000 a month, with most of that coming from his marijuana business. His marijuana business is his main source of revenue, however, Tyson also has his own apparel line.

Is Mike Tyson selling ear edibles on his cannabis store?

Earlier this year, Mike Tyson made headlines for his unique marketing strategy regarding his marijuana brand.

'Iron Mike's career was riddled with controversy. His biggest moment of notoriety came during a loss. In his 1997 rematch with Evander Holyfield, Tyson lost his cool in one of the most surreal moments in boxing history.

After being headbutted, the heavyweight champion attempted to bite off 'The Real Deal's ear. He was subsequently disqualified and suspended for 15 months. Years later, the scene still lingers in the memory of boxing fans.

Decades after the fight, Mike Tyson decided to capitalize on it by releasing marijuana edibles in the shape of an ear. The packaging and announcement quickly went viral on social media. Tyson later decided to make Delta 8 gummies as well for areas where marijuana is illegal.

Along with the announcement came controversy, as marijuana edibles in the shape of body parts are banned in states such as Colorado. However, Tyson has avoided trouble in other states, showing that the former heavyweight champion's venture has proved to be a successful one.

Poll : 0 votes