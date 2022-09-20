VIDEO - YouTuber with 1.37 million subscribers reveals how to survive a punch from Mike Tyson 

Mike Tyson was the most feared boxer in his time. The combination of his explosiveness, speed, and power was unrivaled inside the ring. These attributes earned him the nicknames 'Kid Dynamite' and 'Iron'. Under the guidance of Cus D'Amato he perfected his "peek-a-boo" fighting style and became the youngest Heavyweight World Champion.

There have been very few fighters who have got into the ring with Tyson and survived, let alone beat him in his prime. YouTube channel How To Survive made a video in which they tried to create a plan to survive a punch from 'Iron' Mike. They came up with 5 points that could potentially help someone live to tell the tale after getting punched by Tyson.

Watch the video below:

Step 1: Keep your eyes peeled

The body's natural reaction is to close the eyes and shell up like a turtle when it detects a punch coming its way. By keeping your eyes open you have a better chance of letting your body's natural instincts react to the punch.

Step 2: Roll with the punch

When a person gets punched, they usually stand and take the blow straight to their face. Turning in the same direction as the punch lands, tightening your neck muscles, and pressing your tongue against the roof of your mouth will give you a better chance of survival.

Step 3: Use your elbows

Mike Tyson's favorite punches, the body shots, are best defended by using your forearms and elbows to cover up the abdominal region.

Step 4: Beware of the whiplash

Strengthen your neck muscles to reduce the chances of a whiplash.

Step 5: Keep your distance

Try to avoid getting hit by Mike Tyson at all costs, which is the safest way to survive. Run as fast as you can in the opposite direction.

Mike Tyson reveals how watching Muhammad Ali made him want to get into boxing

Mike Tyson gave a 19-year-old some words of advice in a recent YouTube video. He also revealed that he didn't know he wanted to box until he saw Muhammad Ali fighting.

Tyson was answering a question on what a 19-year-old should do if he still hasn't found his calling:

"Hey Dom, listen, you need to have a goal, look at some aspect in life and say this is what I want to be and you should put all your aspects and all your determination and your will to reach that goal... I didn't know I wanted to be a fighter until I seen Muhammad Ali while outside a reformatory and it just snapped. I didn't think I wanted to be anything Dom, but a criminal."

Mike Tyson turned to boxing after getting into a lot of trouble, frequenting juvenile reformatory centers. He found his calling in boxing and under Cus D'Amato went on to become one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Lost in history @Uncover_history Mike Tyson in his prime, was not a human . Mike Tyson in his prime, was not a human . https://t.co/YaN6jbEoSH

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far