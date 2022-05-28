Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero - Time, date, and how to watch the fight in India

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero are all the hype in the boxing world right now. The pair are set to face each other on May 28 at the Barclays Center in New York. On Saturday night, both fighters will put their unbeaten records on the line with the WBA World Lightweight Title up for grabs. 'Tank' is the current champion, and 'Rolly' has been looking for a title shot for a long time.

The pair were originally set to face each other on December 5, 2021. However, Rolly got into some legal trouble and had sexual assault charges pressed against him. So Davis fought Isaac Cruz instead and beat the Mexican by unanimous decision. Fans will now finally get to watch 'Tank' fight Romero. The build-up to the fight has been full of trash-talk and back and forths from both camps.

Fans can expect an explosive fight between the pair on May 28.

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero - Timings

The main card is set to get underway at 9 pm ET / 2 am GMT / 6:30 am IST (May 29) with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 11:15 pm ET / 4:15 am GMT / 8:45 am IST (May 29). These timings are subject to change based on the length of the undercard fights. These are just the estimated times and will not be a 100% accurate.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero - Streaming

United States

The fight will be broadcast on Showtime PPV in the United States. The PPV price for fans in the US and Canada is $74.99.

United Kingdom

Since Showtime PPV could not secure the rights for the fight internationally, fans in the United Kingdom and many European countries can watch the fight on FITE PPV.

India

Fans in India do not have access to the PPV via Showtime or FITE PPV. However, Indian fans can watch the action live on Voot select on May 29 from 6:30 am onwards.

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero - Main card

Main event: Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Rolando 'Rolly' Romero for the WBA (regular) Lightweight Title

Erislandy Lara vs. Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan for the WBA (regular) Middleweight Title

Jesus Ramos vs. Luke Santamaria - junior middleweight bout

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez - junior lightweight bout

