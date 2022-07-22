How to win: Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 VIP package including free tickets, weigh-in access, signed merchandise, party at Hyde Lounge

With Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin's grudge match creeping closer, tickets have gone on sale for fans to secure their seats.

Fight Hub TV has partnered with Stage Front VIP and has put together a special VIP package that includes tickets for the VIP Suite, an official fight pre-party at the Hyde Lounge, signed merchandise, and VIP access to the weigh-in.

All interested fans have to do is visit Stage Front's website, enter their name, email and phone number, add their prediction of whether they have Alvarez or GGG winning the match, and submit.

Winners of the draw will be announced on August 31, 2022.

For those who don't win the draw, but are still interested in the VIP package experience, there are four different levels for buyers to choose from. VIP level 1 comes with one ticket in Row A, a signed glove, official Matchroom merchandise, and access to the Hyde Lounge, which includes appetizers, cocktails, and a DJ.

Level 2 has seating in Row A or B, merchandise, and Hyde Lounge access, but no signed glove. Level 3 has one ticket to upper-level seating, Matchroom merch, and a $50 VISA gift card. Level 4 offers one ticket for lower-level seating, a signed glove, official merch, and Hyde Lounge access.

With all of these offers available now for purchase, fans should hurry if they want to have the ultimate fight night experience. The offer ends September 10, 2022, at 10pm PDT.

These placements are upward of $3,000 to $5,000 and general seating tickets span from $300 to $700. Fans who want to snatch up these VIP packages should hurry before they're all gone!

Canelo Alvarez's bounce back from Dmitry Bivol

With the trilogy match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin only two months away, the hype is beginning to build as the last of their legendary boxing bouts draws near.

Following his loss to Dmitry Bivol back in April, Canelo Alvarez is returning to his prime weight to face Gennadiy Golovkin.

Since his losses to Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol, the only two losses on his record, Canelo has spoken about learning from the mistakes he has made and growing from them. Improvement is what he is always seeking, and in order to do that, he feels he must challenge tougher opponents in order to test himself.

Moving up to heavyweight to face Bivol was a shocking turn of events many fans didn't see coming. While Bivol proved to be too much for him, Alvarez accepted that it was a solid loss, but would learn from it and utilize what he has learned against 'GGG'.

