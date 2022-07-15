Watch: When Canelo Alvarez gifted boxing shoes to inspire Ryan Garcia

Before all the beef that has gone down between Canelo Alvarez, his team, and Ryan Garcia, there was a time when Alvarez gifted Garcia a new pair of boxing shoes.

Posted to YouTube by Little Giant Boxing, fans can see the moment Garcia laced up his new shoes for the first time back in 2020. Canelo and his team watched on with eager interest as he shared the story of his first pair of boxing shoes:

"I only had one pair of boxing shoes. I used to train with them and fight with them. For the days of the fight, I was stepping with the side of my feet. They even had to put tape around my shoe in round seven."

Garcia's old boxing shoes were handed off as he tied his new ones tightly and thanked Alvarez for the gift.

A good pair of boxing shoes are as important to a boxer as their gloves, but of course, like most sports equipment, they can be very expensive. For younger fighters who don't have any money coming into the sport of boxing, finding proper equipment can be very difficult without emptying their wallet. Alvarez's story is a testament to that.

Watch Ryan Garcia try on his new shoes here:

Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez needs a new trainer to beat Dmitry Bivol

In an interview with FightHype, Oscar De La Hoya stated that he believed Canelo Alvarez needed to change his trainer in order to get a win over Dmitry Bivol in their rematch.

When asked if he believed Canelo would want to avenge his loss against Bivol after his next fight is over, De La Hoya stated:

"If Canelo fights Bivol again, it'll be worse. That's the bottom line. Styles make fights. Unless Canelo changes trainers and he gets better in his footwork, I think Canelo is too flat-footed for someone like Bivol, who uses his head and his intelligence."

De La Hoya stated that Alvarez's losses against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol came because of his footwork, so a new trainer would be necessary to help him not be so heavy on his feet.

Watch Oscar De La Hoya's interview here:

