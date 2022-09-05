Is Andrew Tate into acting?

Andrew Tate is currently one of the most polarizing figures on the internet and has appeared in a few TV shows. He is known to be an egotistical and practical person on social media who doesn’t care much about people’s opinions.

His strong views on women, money, and masculinity are both loved and hated by millions of people around the world. Dubbed the “King of Toxic Masculinity,” Tate is a former professional kickboxer.

However, he is more well known as a contestant on the British reality TV show Big Brother. Tate appeared on eight episodes of Big Brother but was unceremoniously removed from the house after a video of him allegedly “beating” his ex-girlfriend was leaked.

As for Tate’s acting gigs, he reportedly appeared in a few TV series', namely Salim the Dream (2019), NELK BOYS (2019) and Ultimate Traveller (2010).

In late August, Tate was banned from the full gamut of social networks – Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter – due to his controversial remarks. Prior to this, his videos racked up billions of views on TikTok and Instagram, enough to sustain his popularity even with his social media accounts being suspended.

His main business venture of late was Hustler's University, an online course that taught lessons on crypto, stock investing and "freelancing."

What is Andrew Tate’s kickboxing record?

Andrew Tate is a four-time kickboxing champion who has won ISKA championships in two different weight divisions. His professional kickboxing record stands at 43-9.

Andrew Tate lost on points after 12 rounds in his initial bid for the vacant ISKA World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Championship against Jean-Luc Benoit. They had a rematch three months later in Luton, England. This time, Tate became champion, defeating Benoit via knockout in round eight.

Tate won his second world title in another weight division in 2013 by defeating Vincent Petitjean via split decision to take the ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Championship.

With Tate’s social media popularity continuously rising, he is now being pitted against YouTubers Jake Paul and KSI for a boxing fight.

In his podcast Tate Speech: Emergency Meeting, he challenged KSI to a 12-round boxing match, saying:

“I'll break every bone in your f***ing face and you know it.”

KSI responded, seemingly agreeing to a fight against Tate.

“Crying from outside of the club. Jake Paul and you can get it soon. I WANT ALL THE SMOKE.”

