Is Andrew Tate richer than UFC President Dana White? All about the kickboxer's shady sources of income

Former cruiserweight kickboxer Andrew Tate has gained a huge following through vlogging, sports commentating, and podcasting. Holding a rumored net worth of $250 million, Tate likes to brag about the money he's got in the bank.

He has even made outrageous claims like becoming the world's first trillionaire, ahead of names like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates. So how does he earn his pretty penny?

As a kickboxer, he's stated he only earned, at most, $100,000. So, he left the world of combat sports to explore businesses that would earn him more.

One source of his income is his course, called 'The Hustlers University.' In its bare-bones form, it is a pyramid scheme. One person signs up for the 'class,' then must try to recruit their friends to join through their personalized link. If they get someone to join, they earn 50% of their sign up fee. In July, this course had a reported enrollment of 80,000 who pay $49 a month to 'learn' from Tate.

Tate and his brother Tristan have also created a webcam business. The business is obviously a scam, the beautiful models employed by the brothers play make-believe with gullible men in all corners of the world, who hand over fortunes that go straight into Andrew and Tristan's pockets. They claim to rake in about $4 million a month. Tate also has his YouTube, where he reportedly earns about $10,000-80,000 a month uploading vlogs.

In comparison, Dana White, the UFC president, has a net worth of approximately $500 million. Most of White's money stems from the sponsors, TV deals, and pay-per-views for the UFC. It's estimated that his monthly income is around $1.6 million and $20 million yearly. A large portion of his net worth was generated when UFC, as a company, went public. The promotion's IPO earned him a whopping $360 million after taxes.

So, while Andrew Tate has claimed to be the world's first trillionaire, he somehow has a net worth half of that of UFC president Dana White.

Tik Tok in trouble over Andrew Tate

Tik Tok, the social media platform that lets users post short videos, has come under fire for its allowance for Andrew Tate's rhetoric to be spread across the media app. The app is popular with young, impressionable teens, so the issue of them coming across some of Tate's reposted podcast clips and segments is problematic. His enticing ideology can enrope youngsters in his 'Alpha male' ponze scheme.

Andrew Tate has recently blown up across all social media platforms in the last few months as more and more clips of him go viral. His blatantly misogynistic and controversial views have made him a polarizing figure.

A push for a change in how social media apps allow these sorts of posts to go unchecked is coming in the form of the Combating Harmful Actions with Transparency on Social Act. This bill would combat danger to children and aim to boost transparency in how apps like Tik Tok are being used for crimes or promoting harmful trends to impressionable people.

