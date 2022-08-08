Watch: When Dana White joined Sturgis Motor Cycle rally and rode a Harley Davidson to Mount Rushmore

In the second episode of season 2 of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight, the UFC president let out his thrill seeker side and took part in the annual Sturgis Motor Cycle Rally in South Dakota.

Accompanied by former welterweight champion Matt Serra and former UFC lightweight Din Thomas, White rode all the way to the famed Mount Rushmore. To make matters more hilarious, Thomas rode pillion with White while Serra rode in the sidecar of another bike.

Watch the full episode below:

According to the UFC president, the trio had to cut short their time at the famed monument as they were chased all over the place by security for taking pictures:

"We got up to Mount Rushmore, which was very cool, but you've got to have special permits to film up there. So literally the mountain park people... were chasing us all over the place. We had to hit and run up at Mount Rushmore."

The adventure did not end there. During the episode, Din Thomas got a hilarious tattoo commemorating his victory over Matt Serra at UFC 41. The trio also ended up in the middle of an exhilarating carnival festivity called The Wall of Death.

What is Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight and how many seasons are there?

Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight is an episodic web series where the UFC president scouts for untapped talent from local promotions. The program is very different from Dana White's Contender Series in terms of format.

Contrary to DCWS, where the show exclusively consists of fights, this scouting program also features White and his travel companions engaging in other fun and leisure activities before sitting in the scout's seat at local promotions.

The web series also doesn't require a UFC Fight Pass. Fans can watch all the episodes of the program for free on Youtube.

Watch the pilot of Lookin' for a Fight below:

The pilot of the web series aired on September 23, 2015. The program currently has six seasons and twenty-three episodes in total. Former UFC superstar Sage Northcutt was added to the UFC through the program.

Also earlier this year, Dana White added new talents Trey Ogden and Joseph Holmes to the UFC roster through Lookin' for a Fight.

Watch Tery Ogden and Joseph Holmes win UFC contracts below:

