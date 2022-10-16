Is there a boxing match tonight? 

Three stellar boxing events are happening later tonight.

Speaking of the foremost among them, Deontay Wilder will be returning to the boxing ring against Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Wilder vs. Helenius card will also feature Caleb Plant returning to the ring for the first time since his loss to Canelo Alvarez last year.

Over in the United Kingdom, Claressa Shields will headline an event against Savannah Marshall for the Undisputed women's Middleweight Championship at the O2 Arena in London, UK. The highly anticipated grudge matchup was supposed to take place in September, however, it was postponed because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the third boxing event of the night, Devin Haney will defend his Undisputed Lightweight Championship against George Kambosos Jr. in a rematch. The rematch will take place at the iconic Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Their first matchup took place in June earlier this year. While the matchup was expected to be closely contested, it turned out to be rather one-sided as Haney put on a masterclass to become the undisputed lightweight king.

Who is expected to win the boxing fight tonight?

Starting off with the Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius bout, 'The Bronze Bomber' is expected to win against Helenius. Wilder is coming off two straight losses at the hands of Tyson Fury and will look to do everything in his power to fall back into the winning column when he takes on his former sparring partner.

In the second event of the night, Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall, the fight is expected to be a very close affair. While Marshall possesses the ability to knock out any of her opponents, beating Shields won't be an easy job. 'GWOAT' is much more experienced against high-level opponents and is expected to get the job done against the Brit.

Devin Haney is expected to repeat what he did last time around against George Kambosos Jr. 'The Dream' simply outclassed Kambosos Jr. to become the No.1-lightweight boxer on the planet. While the Australian will look to capitalize on the home support, a win seems unlikely.

