"It’s gonna make the world turn" - Gervonta Davis' trainer teases big fight in the works for 'Tank's' return

Gervonta Davis’ trainer, Calvin Ford, has teased a massive fight announcement.

In April of this year, ‘Tank’ secured a seventh-round body-shot knockout win against Ryan Garcia in a highly successful blockbuster matchup. The 28-year-old Baltimore native now looks to continue building his resume with another top-tier opponent, according to his head coach.

During an interview with The Rize Podcast, Ford claimed Davis is nearing a deal for an intriguing fight. Ford’s quote was transcribed by boxing reporter Michael Benson on Twitter:

“Gervonta Davis' trainer Calvin Ford has teased that a big fight is now in the works for Tank's return: “Right now, something big is coming. I can tell you that. It’s quiet for a reason. They're trying to seal the deal. It’s gonna make the world turn.” [@RizePodcast]”

Gervonta Davis made his professional boxing debut in February 2013. He started with 16 consecutive wins, including 15 by KO/TKO, before fighting for his world title against Jose Pedraza, which he won with a seventh-round TKO.

Since then, Davis has won various world titles across three weight classes. He’s also established a decent resume by defeating Leo Santa Cruz, Mario Barrios, Ryan Garcia, and more. The question is, what’s next for one of the biggest superstars in boxing?

What are possible options for Gervonta Davis’ next opponent?

In December 2021, Gervonta Davis fought Isaac Cruz on short notice after Rolly Romero pulled out of their fight due to a criminal investigation. ‘Tank’ won by unanimous decision, but Cruz arguably tested him more than any other opponent in his professional boxing career.

As a result, many fans believe Davis could be booking a rematch against Cruz to silence the doubters. Meanwhile, other people think ‘Tank’ could be changing plans due to Calvin Ford’s comments about his upcoming boxing match “making the world turn.”

Fans have begun making their predictions for who Davis’ next opponent could be. Although they are just rumors, some big-time names are being thrown around, including Teofimo Lopez, Frank Martin, and Vasiliy Lomachenko.