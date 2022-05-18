Jack Catterall posts a comical reaction to Josh Taylor staying at super lightweight 

Jack Catterall gave a brutal response to the news of Josh Taylor deciding to stay at Super-Lightweight. Catterall was the center of one of the biggest controversies in boxing.

'El Gato' had fought the Undisputed Super-Lightweight Champion of the world on 26 February 2022, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. The outcome of the fight led to a major controversy and bad blood between the two.

The Brit replied to a tweet by Michael Benson which stated that Taylor has decided to stay at Super-Lightweight and defend his titles.

"#TartanTornA****ole"

'El Gato' was the WBO's mandatory challenger and the fight was supposed to be a routine title defense for Taylor. However, the 28-year-old Brit put on the performance of his life and completely outboxed 'The Tartan Tornado'.

For 12 rounds, Taylor looked lost inside the ring and got stitched up by the lesser-known British boxer.

After the fight, commentators and fans alike knew Jack Catterall won the fight. However, the judges' scorecard reflected a completely different story.

The scorecard of the fight caused such a stir that it got reported to the police. Jack Catterall was dejected after the fight when 'The Tartan Tornado's hand was raised. The entire arena booed as Taylor held his titles.

Catterall walked out of the ring in disgust and refused to give an interview. Taylor, on the other hand, was confident that he had done enough to win the fight.

That single fight took 'The Tartan Tornado' from being one of the most beloved fighters in the world to one of the most hated fighters.

Take a look at his tweet:

Jack Catterall @jack_catt93 #TartanTornArsehole twitter.com/MichaelBensonn… Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Josh Taylor now looks set to stay at super-lightweight and defend his WBC, IBF & WBO world titles against WBC mandatory Jose Zepeda next as Top Rank's Todd DuBoef has revealed that this fight is in talks. [ Josh Taylor now looks set to stay at super-lightweight and defend his WBC, IBF & WBO world titles against WBC mandatory Jose Zepeda next as Top Rank's Todd DuBoef has revealed that this fight is in talks. [ @SkySports ‼️ Josh Taylor now looks set to stay at super-lightweight and defend his WBC, IBF & WBO world titles against WBC mandatory Jose Zepeda next as Top Rank's Todd DuBoef has revealed that this fight is in talks. [@SkySports] 🤣🐔 #TartanTornArsehole twitter.com/MichaelBensonn…

Jack Catterall and Josh Taylor trade insults on Twitter

'El Gato' and 'The Tartan Tornado' have kept the trash-talk going on Twitter. Taylor has maintained his stance on the fight, saying he did enough to win the last few rounds and the fight.

However, the stats showed a completely different story. Catterall outlanded and outboxed the Undisputed Super-Lightweight Champion of the world in every way possible.

Catterall responded to a Tweet by Josh Taylor where he called the Brit a cry baby and wrote:

"Here he is the the Tartan Tornar****le , Come one Josh after the fight you said you’re moving up ? But your talking about mandatories now at 140, Come on Joshua you can’t fool the fans , Let’s fight next so i can jab that big square head in again"

It will be interesting to see if 'El Gato' will get his greatly-deserved rematch against Taylor.

Take a look at the tweet by Catterall:

Jack Catterall @jack_catt93 twitter.com/JoshTaylorBoxe… Josh Taylor @JoshTaylorBoxer This is gonna be this cry baby cuddlers claim to fame. couldn’t beat the worst, weight Drained version of me, never mind me on form. He’ll get KO’d next time we fight. He don’t beat any of the other 140 contenders & when you don’t win you can put this up & cry all Over again twitter.com/jack_catt93/st… This is gonna be this cry baby cuddlers claim to fame. couldn’t beat the worst, weight Drained version of me, never mind me on form. He’ll get KO’d next time we fight. He don’t beat any of the other 140 contenders & when you don’t win you can put this up & cry all Over again twitter.com/jack_catt93/st… Here he is the the Tartan Tornarsehole , Come one Josh after the fight you said you’re moving up ? But your talking about mandatories now at 140 🤣 , Come on Joshua you can’t fool the fans , Let’s fight next so i can jab that big square head in again Here he is the the Tartan Tornarsehole , Come one Josh after the fight you said you’re moving up ? But your talking about mandatories now at 140 🤣 , Come on Joshua you can’t fool the fans , Let’s fight next so i can jab that big square head in again 😌 twitter.com/JoshTaylorBoxe…

