×
Create
Notifications

Jaime Munguia vs. D'Mitrius Ballard main card results

Jamie Mungia vs. D&#039;Mitrius Ballard
Jamie Mungia vs. D'Mitrius Ballard
allanbinoy
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Feb 20, 2022 06:38 PM IST
News

Undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguia took on another middleweight with a spotless record, D'Mitrius Ballard for the WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight title in Tijuana, Mexico.

For Munguia, it was an opportunity to perform in front of his home crowd. On the other hand, Ballard was looking for an upset against the favorite.

📸 @OscarDeLaHoya 👊#MunguiaBallard https://t.co/Ct2ua3hoMI

The event took place at the Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana in Tijuana, Mexico. Oscar De La Hoya was in attendance to watch his Mexican prodigy try to improve his record to 39-0. The co-main event was a 10-round all-Mexican affair between William Zepeda and Luis Viedas.

Also on the card was another undefeated Mexican, Rafael Espinoza, who took on the Filipino Alie Laurel. This bout was scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight. Diego Torres Nunez and Jonathan Escobedo Martinez faced off in another all-Mexican clash.

Jaime Munguia vs. D'Mitrius Ballard Main Card results

Jaime Munguia def. D’Mitrius Ballard via TKO (R3 a 1:47)

JAIME MUNGUÍA FINISHES THIS ONE EARLY 🔥#MunguiaBallard https://t.co/dIhmwG8DmZ

Jaime Munguia took his record to 39-0 with an impressive knockout victory over D'Mitrius Ballard to retain the WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight title. Ballard started off the fight extremely well, using his jab to control the distance. However, Munguia quickly switched the pace of the fight and charged at Ballard, forcing him against the ropes.

In his return to Tijuana, Jaime Munguía did NOT disappoint 👊#MunguiaBallard | @autozone https://t.co/D2zgH86Lk9

To Ballard's credit, he did land some clean counter punches as Munguia charged in. However, the Mexican's chin held out way better than his opponent's. Munguia caught him with a left hook that wobbled Ballard. He then closed the distance and went to town swinging ferociously. A couple of punches more was all it took for Ballard to hit the ground.

As soon as 'Big Meech' was forced against the ropes, Munguia's power was too much for him to handle. Ballard beat the count and got back up. However, Munguia went straight back in and closed the show. Jaime Munguia managed to retain his title and will now look to challenge for another world title.

William Zepeda def. Luis Viedas via TKO (R3 at 1:51)

William Zepeda finishes it in Round 3 💥25-0 with 23 KOs for El Camaron 🇲🇽#MunguiaBallard https://t.co/D2ZnNdc6jT

Diego Torres Nunez def. Jonathan Escobedo Martinez via unanimous decision (98-91, 97-92, 97-92)

Diego Torres wins by UD and remains undefeated, but the Tijuana crowd wasn't having it 😳#MunguiaBallard https://t.co/PyzLBsNjqC

Rafael Espinoza def. Alie Laurel via KO (R1 at 1:37)

Also Read Article Continues below
1ST ROUND KO for Rafael Espinoza 💥#MunguiaBallard https://t.co/HYWrHkypEh

Edited by John Cunningham
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who do you think Jaime Mungia should fight next?

Gennadiy Golovkin

Demetrius Andrade

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी