Undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguia took on another middleweight with a spotless record, D'Mitrius Ballard for the WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight title in Tijuana, Mexico.

For Munguia, it was an opportunity to perform in front of his home crowd. On the other hand, Ballard was looking for an upset against the favorite.

The event took place at the Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana in Tijuana, Mexico. Oscar De La Hoya was in attendance to watch his Mexican prodigy try to improve his record to 39-0. The co-main event was a 10-round all-Mexican affair between William Zepeda and Luis Viedas.

Also on the card was another undefeated Mexican, Rafael Espinoza, who took on the Filipino Alie Laurel. This bout was scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight. Diego Torres Nunez and Jonathan Escobedo Martinez faced off in another all-Mexican clash.

Jaime Munguia vs. D'Mitrius Ballard Main Card results

Jaime Munguia def. D’Mitrius Ballard via TKO (R3 a 1:47)

Jaime Munguia took his record to 39-0 with an impressive knockout victory over D'Mitrius Ballard to retain the WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight title. Ballard started off the fight extremely well, using his jab to control the distance. However, Munguia quickly switched the pace of the fight and charged at Ballard, forcing him against the ropes.

To Ballard's credit, he did land some clean counter punches as Munguia charged in. However, the Mexican's chin held out way better than his opponent's. Munguia caught him with a left hook that wobbled Ballard. He then closed the distance and went to town swinging ferociously. A couple of punches more was all it took for Ballard to hit the ground.

As soon as 'Big Meech' was forced against the ropes, Munguia's power was too much for him to handle. Ballard beat the count and got back up. However, Munguia went straight back in and closed the show. Jaime Munguia managed to retain his title and will now look to challenge for another world title.

William Zepeda def. Luis Viedas via TKO (R3 at 1:51)

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



25-0 with 23 KOs for El Camaron



#MunguiaBallard William Zepeda finishes it in Round 3

Diego Torres Nunez def. Jonathan Escobedo Martinez via unanimous decision (98-91, 97-92, 97-92)

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



#MunguiaBallard Diego Torres wins by UD and remains undefeated, but the Tijuana crowd wasn't having it

Rafael Espinoza def. Alie Laurel via KO (R1 at 1:37)

