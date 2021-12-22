Jake Paul claims he's in talks to commentate on Mike Tyson's rumored next fight

Jake Paul has revealed that he would like to commentate on Mike Tyson's next fight. He even extended an offer to his brother, Logan Paul, to join him in calling the bout.

The younger Paul wants to be in the commentary booth when Tyson returns to the ring in 2022. During an episode on Logan's podcast Impaulsive, Jake Paul said that he was in talks with Tyson's management team:

"He (Mike Tyson) has a fight this year (2022) coming up, apparently. Yeah, I'm talking to his manager. I want to commentate on it. So Johnny, Mike, Azim, let me commentate. Maybe Logan and I both commentate?"

Watch the full podcast with Jake Paul below:

Mike Tyson made a return to the squared circle when he fought Roy Jones Jr. on November 28, 2020. The eight-round exhibition bout was ruled a split draw, as per the exhibition's rules. The result was met with the disapproval of many fans, who felt Tyson did enough to win the fight.

Mike Tyson rumored to fight Jake Paul's brother, Logan in 2022

Mike Tyson has expressed interest in fighting Logan Paul. 'Iron' Mike said he would step into the ring with 'Maverick' because of the potential payday attached to the bout.

During his podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, 'Iron' spoke with guest Freddie Gibbs about future fights. Gibbs asked Tyson if he would fight one of the Paul brothers, to which Tyson answered in the affirmative.

Gibbs doubted that they would be willing to get in the ring with him. However, Tyson assured him that it would happen because of financial factors at play:

"They would because that would be a lot of money."

When asked which brother he would fight, Tyson responded:

"The big one, the 190... the one that fought Floyd."

Watch the full podcast below:

A matchup between Mike Tyson and Logan Paul has been rumored for February 2022, although Paul's mother does not know if the bout will happen. As of now, nothing has been officially announced by either camp.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aziel Karthak