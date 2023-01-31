Jake Paul makes bold prediction for fight against "arrogant kid" Tommy Fury

Jake Paul sat down for an interview with BTSport Boxing on Monday (January 30) in the lead up to his recently announced fight with Tommy Fury.

The former YouTuber spoke of the fight getting made for a third time, his boxing journey and what he thinks of Tommy Fury’s boxing skills.

The younger Paul brother claims he has “surpassed” Fury in terms of skill, saying:

“He’s way more experienced, has an amateur career, all of these things…. More fights. You know, his whole family…he’s been doing it his whole life. I just want it more and I have a stronger ‘Why’ [reason] because of that I think you’re gonna see the dog come out of me. I think I’ve caught up to Tommy and surpassed him."

When asked about how he sees the fight ending, he further stated:

“I think it’s less than three rounds. Three rounds or less. He just can’t keep up with me, he’s never been in there with someone good, his opponents have a combined record of 20 wins and 200 losses or something like that."

Later in the interview, Paul said that he thinks Tommy Fury is an “arrogant kid” that is "emulating his brother and father." The remark comes in reference to the British fighter’s half brother WBC champion Tyson Fury, and former professional boxer John Fury (8-4-1) who is his father.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury was announced last week for February 26th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, live on Top Rank ESPN+ pay-per-view and BTSport box office. The fight will be at cruiserweight, scheduled for 8 rounds.

Jake Paul comments on the birth of Tommy Fury’s daughter

The undefeated British boxer took to social media with his partner Molly-Mae Hague to share a picture of their recently born daughter in hospital.

Jake Paul left a comment on the post that would seem shocking to many. Instead of congratulating the Fury family on their newest member, Paul commented:

“Just in time to watch your dad get knocked out”

Jake Paul implied that the birth of Fury’s daughter comes at the perfect time for her to see her father get knocked out in the ring, in their fight come February 26.

