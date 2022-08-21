"My next opponent will be pro boxer"- Jake Paul is ready to take a step up in competition in his next boxing bout

Jake Paul has finally hinted at a return to the boxing ring.

'The Problem Child' was initially scheduled to fight Tommy Fury back in December 2021, but the fight fell through after Fury suffered a broken rib and chest infection. The bout was rescheduled for August 6 but got canceled later after 'TNT' was denied entry into the United States.

Following that, Paul announced Hasim Rahman Jr. as Fury's replacement. However, as fate would have it, the fight was called off due to disagreements over the weight limit.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans. Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions #PaulRahman has been cancelled. Refunds for all ticket and PPV purchases will be provided. Full statement below. #PaulRahman has been cancelled. Refunds for all ticket and PPV purchases will be provided. Full statement below. https://t.co/thnjyjUEMT First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me.I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans. twitter.com/MostVpromotion… First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans. twitter.com/MostVpromotion…

However, Paul recently took to his official Twitter handle to assure his fans that his next opponent will have a "winning record," just like his previous two opponents Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman.

Implying a possible return to the boxing ring, the YouTuber-turned boxer wrote on Twitter:

"My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out. October."

You can check out Paul's tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out. October. My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out. October.

Jake Paul continues war of words with KSI

Jake Paul and KSI have been trashtalking each other for quite some time now, ever since they challenged each other to a fight in the ring. Paul insulted the English YouTuber yet again while appearing on a recent episode of the "DAZN Boxing Show."

Appearing on the show, 'The Problem Child' said:

“I would fight him regardless of any circumstances. I am going back and I am getting that W for the Paul family name. I am knocking this kid out, and shutting him the hell up. He is the cockiest kid I have ever seen and he needs a reality check and I am going to be the one that gives him that.”

Check out the clip below:

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Jake Paul has a message for 🗣'I'm knocking this kid out.'Jake Paul has a message for @KSI 🗣'I'm knocking this kid out.'Jake Paul has a message for @KSI https://t.co/PYCRcI59aa

After both fighters' respective matches were canceled recently, the two have been calling each other out for a fight. 'The Problem Child,' according to reports, has agreed to fight KSI for free. The Englishman, on the other hand, believes that the two will fight in the future, but that now is not the time.

KSI last entered the boxing ring in 2019 when he defeated Logan Paul and has been out of action ever since. He now believes that his hands are rusty and that he should engage in a couple of warm-up bouts before facing Jake Paul.

If the two face off, it will be interesting to see if KSI can build his record of defeating the Paul Brothers or if Jake Paul can avenge his brother's loss.

