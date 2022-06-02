Jake Paul flooded with negative comments for latest controversial social media post

Jake Paul was hit with a slew of negative comments for his most recent Instagram post.

Paul has seen a lot of success as a boxer, being on a five-fight undefeated streak. However, there are fans of the sport who disagree with his presence in boxing and dismiss all of his victories.

That doesn't appear to dwindle the 25-year-old's pride or keep him from boasting about his accomplishments though. In his latest Instagram post, he left the haters screaming at his blatant display of high self-confidence.

Here is the seemingly controversial post:

Jake Paul's caption read:

"I'm too f****** good at this sport."

Paul's statement was bombarded with negative comments. Some of the comments read:

"My guy hasn't even fought a real boxer but he's to good?"

"I wanna see you get humbled by Canelo real fast"

"ksi will end your fake boxing career & stop using steroids"

"good at paying people to lose"

Paul's naysayers are anticipating the day he fights a boxer who has trained for years and has a solid footing in the sport. He captured W's from two professional MMA fighters, a former NBA star and a fellow YouTuber.

Although he knocked out UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, some people are still not convinced of Paul's talent. Judging from the comment section, until he fights someone they deem worthy, they never will be.

Jake Paul v Anderson Silva

A boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva has been buzzing around on the news circuit lately. It appears fans may get their wish sooner rather than later. The California State Athletic Commission has considered it and believes the fight could come to fruition.

If so, Paul will face the ultimate test of his boxing career. Not only was Silva an exemplary mixed martial artist who dominated for several years in the UFC, he is also making huge waves in boxing. At almost 50, he defeated Julio César Chávez Jr. and then went on to knockout Tito Ortiz just a few months later.

If the fight happens and Paul wins, he will likely have infinite bragging rights and put his haters to shame. However, a defeat would prove the anti-Jake Paul crowd right and possibly create an endless whirlpool of internet trolling.

Regardless of who is declared the winner, the fight is sure to entertain and make headlines.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far