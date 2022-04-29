Jake Paul gets told off by Eddie Hearn for claiming he has fought a world champion - Tyron Woodley is not a real boxer 

Eddie Hearn recently rebuked Jake Paul for claiming he has fought a world champion in Tyron Woodley. Hearn and Paul were part of an interview at a media scrum ahead of the upcoming women's lightweight championship fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Hearn believes there is no way 'The Problem Child' will become a boxing world champion. While the Matchroom Boxing chairman acknowledged that Paul was improving, he couldn't vouch for the YouTuber's skillset, claiming he is yet to fight a real boxer. When asked about Paul's championship aspirations, the 42-year-old told reporters:

"Everyone's entitled to have a dream, no seriously. I think there's absolutely no way he can beat a world champion and become world champion. But I will say, he's improving a lot. he's dedicated to the sport. I don't know how good he is because he hasn't faced a real fighter yet. It's not his fault, he signed to fight Tommy Fury..."

Paul interrupted Hearn, claiming to have fought a five-time world champion in Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' said:

"I fought a five-time world champion, Tyron Woodley."

Refuting Paul's claim, Hearn opined that the former UFC welterweight champion is not a real boxer. The seasoned promoter said:

"Mate, he's not a real boxer."

Watch the banter between Hearn and Paul below:

Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul promote Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano respectively. They will face each other in one of the greatest bouts in women's boxing history. Taylor will put her WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine titles on the line against Serrano at the Madison Square Garden on April 30.

Tyron Woodley denies taking a dive against Jake Paul

Jake Paul was undefeated with a 3-0 record when he faced Tyron Woodley for the first time at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, in August 2021. Contrary to popular expectations, Paul maintained his unblemished record, edging out the former UFC welterweight champion via a controversial split decision.

The two met in a rematch later that year, with Woodley serving as a short notice replacement for Paul's scheduled opponent, Tommy Fury. 'T-Wood' suffered a brutal knockout loss, getting his lights shut off with a right hand in the sixth round.

Watch the brutal KO below:

YouTube Boxing 🥊 @Youtube_Boxing_ Jake Paul KO’S Tyron Woodley in round 6 of their rematch.

Jake Paul KO’S Tyron Woodley in round 6 of their rematch.https://t.co/7Yv7bETame

The way Woodley went to sleep on his feet led many to believe that the bout was rigged. However, 'The Chosen One' insists that he did not take a dive against Paul in the rematch. The former UFC welterweight king previously told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"Yeah, I took a moth**f***ing dive, but it wasn't on purpose. That moth**f***er hit me with some shit"

Watch Woodley's interview with Helwani below:

Edited by Allan Mathew