"That fight's reasonable" - California commission open to sanctioning Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match

If Jake Paul wants to fight Anderson Silva for his next boxing match, the California State Athletic Commission won't stand in the way of the match up.

That's according to CSAC executive director Andy Foster, who appeared on The MMA Hour to discuss a number of topics including the recent scoring controversies in mixed martial arts. When asked if he'd be okay with Paul vs. Silva, Foster said:

"I think so. I think so, yeah. I mean, Jake can fight. The idea that he can't fight? I mean, he absolutely can fight. But Anderson Silva beat Chavez Jr. down there and that was close, that's a real guy. And he beat him in Mexico a while back. He's in shape, he trains hard. I think that fight's reasonable. It depends on the fight rules, how many rounds."

Watch Andy Foster discuss MMA regulation and Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva below:

Jake Paul hasn't announced an opponent or a location for his next bout. At this point all that's been revealed is the date of August 13, which is fast approaching. Paul and his team have repeatedly said they're looking for an opponent with star power that will help them sell pay-per-views, rather than leaving the promotional heavy lifting to 'The Problem Child' alone.

Anderson Silva and Tommy Fury are the current favorites to be Paul's next opponent, according to betting sportsbooks. They're accepting +300 odds for Silva and +350 odds for Fury. The next closest name is Conor McGregor's jiu jitsu coach Dillon Danis at +700.

Tommy Fury's last fight against Daniel Bocianski garnered little attention on the undercard of his brother Tyson Fury's big April pay-per-view event against Dillain Whyte. That lack of viral popularity might keep 'TNT' from securing a contract to fight Jake Paul again.

Anderson Silva's fight in Dubai made more waves, with the highlights generating thousands of likes and reposts.

Rogan🏝 @MarkHuntgoat Anderson Silva at 47 years of age Anderson Silva at 47 years of age https://t.co/1fjVZTwjHP

Jake Paul claims he'd beat Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva in the same night

Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva recently competed on the same boxing card in Dubai, with both men putting on showcase performances in easy exhibition matches.

While both men knocked their opponents down, Paul didn't seem impressed by their performances. Immediately following the event he took to Twitter to claim:

"I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night"

Jake Paul @jakepaul I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠 I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠

Before that he posted a number of yawn emojis along with a photoshopped picture of himself as a bug exterminator, suggesting he'd easily handle 'The Spider.'

