Watch: Jake Paul tests Logan Paul and KSI's friendship with rapid-fire questions

Jake Paul put Logan Paul's friendship with KSI to the test in the latest episode of his show. 'The Maverick' and 'JJ' have developed a very close bond since they launched their company, Prime Hydration.

In the latest episode of his show BS w/ Jake Paul, he put his brother on the spot after the 27-year-old called 'JJ' his best friend and business partner.

In response to this statement, 'The Problem Child' asked his elder brother:

"But that is something I wanted to ask you about, is he your best friend?"

Logan Paul replied saying, yes, so 'The Problem child' continued:

"Can you tell me his favorite color?"

'The Maverick' was confused for a while and then after thinking about it, he said:

"Uh well, alright, so I exaggerated on him being my best friend"

Paul's girlfriend Julia Rose then asked 'The Maverick' what 'JJ's' middle name was. A confused Logan Paul responded by saying:

"Uh, Olatunji, well that's his last name, does that count."

Both brothers then looked at each other and laughed as 'The Maverick' reiterated that he may have exaggerated the best friend part. Although they are very close to each other, the pair have known each other well for less than a year now and have been foes for more than 2 years previously. Fans love the new dynamic duo on YouTube and can't wait to see more collaborations between Logan Paul and KSI.

Jake Paul challenges KSI to put half his equity in Prime on the line when they figth each other

Jake Paul has issued a public challenge to KSI on the latest episode of his sports show. Paul came up with an audacious offer for the Brit while in conversation with his business partner Logan Paul. 'The Problem Child' was questioning his elder brother's friendship with the Brit when he issued his challenge:

"This is also an exclusive. JJ I am proposing to you, that when we fight. If I win, I take half of your Prime equity. Winner takes all and I get half of your Prime equity, but if you beat me you get half of my Betr equity."

Logan Paul was in disbelief and responded:

"Oh my god, are you insane? What the f**k"

Jake Paul retorted:

"We're putting it all on the line"

KSI and Jake Paul have verbally agreed to a fight at Wembley next year. Fans have been asking for this fight for years. The Brit has given his word that after he fights a few more opponents, he will go after his main aim, which is the 25-year-old American YouTuber turned boxer.

