Jarrell Miller set for return in June on Triller

Controversial heavyweight Jarrell Miller is set to return in June.

'Big Baby' quickly rose to prominence in 2018 and holds a 23-0-1 professional record. He burst onto the national boxing scene with a destructive knockout wins over Bogdan Dinu, Mariuscz Wach, and Gerald Washington.

Following his win over Dinu in November 2018, he was offered a World Heavyweight title shot against Anthony Joshua. The bout was a massive opportunity for Miller, as he was set to be the headliner for the Madison Square Garden event.

The fight was also set to be the United States debut for 'AJ' but the bout didn't happen. Weeks before the contest, Miller tested positive for three banned substances, forcing him to be pulled from the card and suspended for six months.

He was then set to return on July 9, 2020, against Jerry Forest. That fight, too, was canceled. Once again, due to Miller testing positive for a banned substance, he was suspended for two years. The suspension ends on June 16th, and 'Big Baby' has wasted no time getting a fight booked.

The former heavyweight contender is set to return on June 25th for a Triller event in Las Vegas. The promotion announced the bout during their pay-per-view card on Saturday night. As of now, there's no opponent set for Miller's return to competition.

Jarrell Miller is currently training with Tyson Fury

Jarrell Miller is already being welcomed back into the boxing community. 'The Gypsy King' brought 'Big Baby' into his training camp for his last fight.

Fury was last seen in action earlier this year against Dillian Whyte in front of 93,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. The WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion dominated the contest and wound up winning via a sixth-round knockout.

The knockout was likely assisted by a new training partner in his camp. In the bout with Whyte, Fury brought in a controversial figure. The controversial heavyweight being the one and only Jarrell Miller, who is still under suspension. The move was bashed by some in the boxing community, but it appeared to be paying off.

Based off of Miller's Instagram, the two remain friends and training partners. While some may doubt the former heavyweight contender due to his troubles out of the ring, it seems that he has the help of Fury on his side.

