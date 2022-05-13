“Midget can’t do sh*t” - Jermall Charlo thinks brother Jermell will dominate Brian Castano in rematch

Jermall Charlo believes that his twin brother Jermell will come out victorious from his rematch with Brian Castano.

In an interview after the fight week press conference for the much-awaited rematch, ‘Hitman’ said his brother will dominate the much smaller Argentinian foe when they square off this weekend:

“My brother gonna go in there and be his self. He’s gonna take care of business. That little, short midget can’t do sh*t.”

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF Super Welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) and WBO 154 lbs titleholder Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs) will face each other in a rematch at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California for the undisputed title.

The pair first fought in July 2021. After going toe-to-toe at full distance, both fighters appeared hurt when the bout was declared a split draw.

During the final press conference, a fiery and raucous chanting exchange between American and Argentinian fans erupted. Jermall, who was among those in the stands, said that kind of atmosphere and hype is good for the fighters:

“It’s a beautiful thing. We feed off that sh*t. We love it. It makes us fight harder. It’s gonna bring the action, [and] we gonna fight harder.”

Check out the USA vs Argentina chant exchange in this ESNEWS video:

Jermall Charlo ready to face 'GGG'

Jermall Charlo, 31, is set to defend his WBC Middleweight Title against Maciej Sulecki next month.

However, the undefeated champion has failed to get himself into risky matches that would have increased his name value and earned him fights against highly regarded boxers.

In the same interview, he was asked if he’s open to facing a high-caliber opponent in Gennadiy Golovkin, who is currently the WBA and IBF Middleweight Champion. He answered:

“I’ll fight GGG. You give me GGG, come on. Whoever, it don’t matter.”

Watch the full interview here:

‘Hitman’ has been calling out the now 40-year-old Golovkin to unify the belts in their division.

In his fights against Steve Rolls, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, and Kamil Szeremeta, ‘GGG’ looked like the shadow of the fighter he once was. However, the Kazakhstan-born fighter showed he still has much left in the tank as he scored a technical knockout victory over Japanese Ryota Murata to collect the WBA (Super) Middleweight Title.

