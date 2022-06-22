"He is like Khabib from the UFC" - Trainer Joe Gallagher praises Artur Beterbiev's boxing dominance 

WBA, WBO, and IBF Light Middleweight Champion Artur Beterbiev has been compared to retired Russian combat sports athlete Khabib Nurmagomedov. Ring magazine 2015 Trainer of the Year Joe Gallagher drew a parallel between the two fighters and said:

“Looking at the man himself, he is like Khabib from the UFC. He is just purely business and I don’t think he will be taking Anthony Yarde lightly whatsoever.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is most famous for his exploits in the UFC, where he became the company's most dominant lightweight champion and tied the record for most title defenses. Nurmagomedov ended his career without defeat and is considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

So far in his professional career, Artur Beterbiev has been just as dominant. Beterbiev has knocked out all of his seventeen opponents, maintaining a 100% finishing rate.

Comparisons have also been drawn to their origins. Both fighters were born in Russia and follow the religion of Islam.

Nurmagomedov was the first Muslim to become a UFC Champion. There, however, have been many prominent Muslim fighters in boxing history. Muhammad Ali, often considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, is one of the most famous Muslim fighters. Another fighter who converted to the religion was Mike Tyson, widely regarded as one of the biggest punches that has ever lived.

Whether Beterbiev can retire undefeated like Nurmagomedov remains to be seen, but his reign of dominance could likely continue for a while.

Watch Joe Gallagher's full interview below:

Artur Beterbiev is one of the most exciting fighters in boxing right now

Artur Beterbiev has proven to be a phenomenal knockout artist. The Russian has finished every one of the seventeen opponents he has faced in his professional career.

The closest Beterbiev has come to adversity was when he was put on the canvas by Callum Johnson in the second round of their bout in 2018. However, Beterbiev did not look to be hurt by the flash knockdown and would knock out Johnson two rounds later.

Watch Beterbiev vs. Johnson below:

His most impressive win to date was the defeat of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Gvodyzk was the undefeated lineal and WBC Light Heavyweight Champion entering the bout.

Beterbiev had a reputation as a fearsome puncher but had not fought anyone at the level of the Ukrainian. Nonetheless, Beterbiev hurt his opponent multiple times throughout the fight until it was stopped in the eleventh round.

Beterbiev is currently chasing a unification bout against Dmitry Bivol, but it is unclear when that will happen. Both fighters are presently booked for their next outing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far