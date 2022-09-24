Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker - Latest betting odds and betting tips 

Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker are finally fighting each other in a battle of heavyweights. The fight will begin at around 7 pm UK time live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Joyce took the fight to remain active as he's aiming to challenge Oleksandr Usyk for his WBO belt. Parker has a good chance to snatch the Brit's position in the division and stake his claim to the Ukrainian's belts.

The pair are number one and number two ranked in the WBO rankings and the winner of the fight will enter title contention with some heat.

The Brit's last fight was against Christian Hammer in a heavyweight rematch where he dropped the "Hammer" on his way to a fourth-round victory. Parker, on the other hand, beat Derek Chisora in his last fight.

He knocked the Brit down three times. However, 'War' showed amazing resilience to last till the end but lost on the scorecards.

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker betting odds

Joe Joyce: 1/2

Joseph Parker: 6/4

Draw: 18/1

Joe Joyce and Parker are both heavy hitters and have one-punch knockout power. Hence, the fight is guaranteed to feature knockdowns and haymakers. A draw is highly unlikely with these two men in the ring. The undercard of the fight is also pretty stacked, with Amanda Serrano and Sarah Mafoud fighting to become the Queen of the Featherweight division.

Amanda Serrano is fresh off a loss to Katie Taylor via split decision back in April this year.

A win over Mafoud would pave the way for a rematch with Taylor. Also, for Sarah Mahfoud, it is an opportunity of a lifetime to dethrone one of the greatest female boxers to ever live.

Full card

Main event: Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker

Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud – for WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring featherweight titles

Michael Magnesi vs. Anthony Cacace

Ekow Essuman vs. Samuel Antwi

Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley

Raven Chapman vs. Jorgelina Guanini

Mark Heffron vs. Martin Ezequiel Bulacio

James Heneghan vs. Rod Douglas Jr.

Callum Thompson vs. Delmar Thomas

Amaar Akbar vs. Karlo Wallace

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far