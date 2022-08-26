Watch: Joe Weller eagerly watches on as Deji does some mitt work ahead of his fight against Fousey

Deji got some mitt work done during his open media workout ahead of his fight against Fousey, aka FouseyTube, whose real name is Yousef Saleh Erakat. The pair are set to fight on the undercard of the KSI vs. Swarmz and KSI vs. Pineda event. During his open media workout, a familiar face watched on as 'ComedyShortsGamer' worked out.

Standing beside the ring and watching on eagerly was Joe Weller, the British YouTuber who faced KSI in his first ever boxing fight. Weller is officially a part of the DAZN broadcasting team for the KSI vs. Swarmz event and was present that day. He watched as Deji did some light sparring with his trainer, and when 'ComedyShortsGamer' looked at him, he had a smile on his face.

This prompted many fans to wonder whether the pair would ever face off against each other in the ring. One fan commented on the situation, saying Weller misses being in the ring:

"You can see on Joes face how much he misses being in there"

Another user backed 'ComedyShortsGamer' in the fight, saying:

"Deji would put an end to weller’s career. He don’t want that fight."

Others wanted to see Joe Weller back in the ring:

"I’d love to see Joe back sometime in the future"

One user wanted Weller to fight 'ComedyShortsGamer' next:

"Same. Joe vs Deji would be a dope a** fight to watch"

Deji says he's started fighting for himself for the first time since his fight against Jake Paul

Deji has said that this is the first time he has trained for himself and will be fighting for himself since his first fight against Jake Paul. The fight against Paul was his first ever boxing fight and since then he has fought two other opponents in Vinnie Hacker and Alex Wassabi. However, he lost both those fights.

During a press conference for his latest fight against Fousey, he spoke to the media about what's different this time around, and why he thinks he will finally get his first win:

"So for the longest time, I think since the Jake Paul fight, I haven't really been fighting for myself. But now I've, I'm now fighting for myself, I'm seeing like what I can do, developing and everything. So I guess you'll just see Saturday."

Even 'ComedyShortsGamer's' brother KSI is rooting for him to get his first win. His opponent Fousey will also be looking to win his first boxing fight after losing to 'Slim' Albaher.

