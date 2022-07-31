"I'm gonna find out who those sources are" - Kalle Sauerland slams reports that Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn is signed

Kalle Sauerland has denied rumors that Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn is confirmed for October 8 at The O2 arena.

There has been heavy speculation that Eubank Jr. and Benn will clash in a catchweight contest. Boxing journalist Gareth A. Davies expressed in a recent interview that a bout between the two sons of legends had been signed.

However, Sauerland is bemused by Davies' sources and claimed all parties are still in talks. In an interview with iFL TV, he said the following:

"I can confirm we're in talks... Everyone is talking about this because of a confirmation that's been put out there by sources. Last time I checked, Gareth was a reporter, a very good reporter. On this one, the sources and I will speak together and I'm gonna find out who those sources are. Because at the time of that interview, there had not even been a contract draft exchanged."

Kalle Sauerland on the weight dispute between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn

Sauerland continued by dismissing that the reason Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn has not been confirmed is due to a weight dispute.

Instead, the Wasserman promoter stated there are many other factors within the negotation that need agreeing upon.

"No, it's issues...I'm sure they're looking at all the options like we're looking at all the options. It's a big, big fight...A special fight takes a lot of discussion to make that special fight. I know everything thinks, 'They both want to fight, put them in a ring and let them fight.' No it doesn't quite work like that. There's a lot of moving elements that have to get done."

Eubank is a career middleweight and has also competed at super middleweight. Meanwhile, Benn is noticeably smaller and has never fought higher than welterweight.

Despite Sauerland's claims, there have been other reports suggesting that Benn wanted to include a rehydration clause to ensure a competitive contest. With the bout rumored to take place at 156lbs, Eubank Jr. would have to cut down to his lowest ever weight as a professional.

It remains to be seen if a bout between Eubank Jr. and Benn will be confirmed. Due to their fathers' previous rivalry and legacy, it would be a highly-lucrative propostion for everyone involved.

