"The warrior in me sees the warrior in all of you" - Keith Thurman praises many, including Mario Barrios

Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios went to war last Saturday night. The fight went the distance and Thurman made a successful comeback to the ring, winning the bout via unanimous decision. 'One Time' penned a message to his opponent following the fight, as well as the fighters on the undercard:
"Wanted to give a shoutout to @Boxer_Barrios on a hell of a fight. I knew you were tough but the way you hung around you truly proved to be a Mexican Warrior. Big ups to all the other fighters on the card. The warrior in me sees the warrior in all of you. #OneTime #ThurmanBarrios"
Keith Thurman looked impressive against a taller opponent. Thurman is looking to challenge for the belt next but could likely do with another tune-up fight or two first considering his time away from the ring. The competition in the welterweight division is unmatched, with great champions in Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas.
It will be interesting to see if Thurman gets to challenge for the belt next.
Keith Thurman pens an emotional message to his fans
'One Time' penned a message to his fans following his win over Mario Barrios. Fans were excited to see Thurman back in action after almost three years. Thurman received a lot of love and support online in the build-up to the fight. He wanted to thank the fans, who pushed him to make a comeback into the ring:
"Was great to get back inside that ring on Saturday—but felt even better to go out and perform for all my fans. Your love and support these last couple years has meant the world to me and challenged me to climb all the way back to the top! #OneTime #TeamThurman"
Thurman is a people's champion and he thrives on the adulation of his fans. Now that he is back in action, he will look to regain some of that killer instinct that earned him the name 'One Time'. He showed glimpses of it last Saturday night and fans loved it.
