"I'm out" - KSI reveals how he lost more than $5 million in crypto

KSI revealed his losses from the recent crypto crash. In the last few months, all virtual currency markets have been dealing with a slump; however, the crypto market saw the biggest crash, with thousands of crypto millionaires losing their investments. In his latest YouTube video, a fan on Reddit suggested that the Youtuber should wear a shirt that read, "I don't need s** crypto f***s me everyday" to his next fight.

He replied by talking about his crypto investment experience and revealed how much he lost in total:

"It is what it is, I tried crypto, lost 5 plus million (dollars), I'm out, I'm out. Don't need this in my life."

The Brit is fighting next on August 27th, but he has not yet revealed who his opponent is. However, rumors suggest that he will look to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Alex Wassabi. The American most recently fought and defeated KSI's brother, Deji, so 'The Nightmare' will likely want to take his revenge. The pair have been going back and forth on social media.

The pair have been going back and forth on social media.

This would be the first time the British YouTuber has fought in over three years as he looks for an easier fight in an attempt to shake off the ring rust before trying to fight Jake Paul.

KSI offers Jake Paul a fight against Tommy Fury in the prelims of his fight on August 27th

KSI offered Jake Paul a fight on the prelims of his August 27th fight. 'The Problem Child' is currently set to fight Tommy Fury on August 6th at Madison Square Garden. However, Fury has been denied entry to the United States, raising questions about whether the fight will get canceled or postponed. Amidst all this, 'The Nightmare' came up with an offer for 'TNT' and Paul:

"Clearly your card is dead in the water at this point. So lemme give you a lifeline. If you TRULY want to fight Tommy, fight on my card as the co main event. I’ve got everything set up for you. Best believe you owe me though. Ball is in your court. #ItsAWinWin @tommytntfury"

The Brit also offered to let Amanda Serrano, who featured in the co-main event of Paul vs. Fury, fight on his card. 'The Nightmare' believes the fight will get canceled yet again and that Tyron Woodley will end up fighting 'The Problem Child' once more.

Take a look at KSI's tweet:





KSI tweeted offering Jake Paul and Tommy Fury spots on his card, saying: "Clearly your card is dead in the water at this point. So lemme give you a lifeline. If you TRULY want to fight Tommy, fight on my card as the co main event. I've got everything set up for you. Best believe you owe me though. Ball is in your court. #ItsAWinWin"

