VIDEO: KSI reacts to his dream office being made ahead of the DAZN boxing return 

KSI has reacted to his dream office being built ahead of his return to the ring.

'The Nightmare' is set to make his first ring walk in nearly three years tonight (August 27) on DAZN pay-per-view. The 29-year-old hasn't competed since his decision victory over Logan Paul in November 2019.

On his return, the British star is set to fight not one, but two opponents. The Watford native is set to open the event at the O2 Arena in London by fighting a footballer-turned-rapper known as Swarmz.

If the YouTube star is able to defeat the rapper, he will then move on to the main event. The headliner will face professional boxer Luis Alcatraz Pineda. The Mexican pro currently holds a professional boxing record of 2-5.

Heading into his return, KSI stated that he's in great shape and is very clearly confident. However, he's also likely to be in a much better mood, as he's going to be returning home to his dream office when he's done fighting.

In a video with Ashville, 'The Nightmare' had his dream office built for him. He was very clearly over the moon with excitement at seeing his new room. Upon seeing the office, he stated:

"Oh my god! Whoa! Yo!.. This is a movie bro, jesus. This is levels bro, what? This is crazy, what the hell?... Creativity is going to the max with this one, this is sick. I love this."

Watch KSI react to his new office below:

Will KSI win in his return tonight?

Currently, KSI is heavily favored to win in his boxing return.

'The Nightmare' has been out of the ring for nearly three years as he's focused on music and other business opportunities. With that in mind, many would expect him to be the underdog on his return.

However, for his return, the 29-year-old has clearly arranged for his first two fights to be tune-ups. In his first matchup, the British star is facing a rapper who hasn't competed in an amateur or professional capacity. It's also not known how long he's been boxing.

For that reason, the YouTube star is a -1667 favorite against Swarmz. Meanwhile, the rapper returns back in +1400 to fans who are hoping to see an upset.

For the other matchup, KSI is the -714 favorite against Luis Alcatraz Pineda. The Mexican boxer returns back in +600. While he's more of an established boxer, he's also fighting up in weight and is taking the fight on two weeks' notice, hence the wide odds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh