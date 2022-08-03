"People thought I took coke" - KSI reacts to his face-to-face against Alex Wassabi

KSI recently reacted to fans' comments about his face-to-face against Alex Wassabi. 'The Nightmare' is set to fight the American on August 27 at The O2 arena in London.

The Brit will be returning to the ring after three years away. In his last appearance, he defeated Logan Paul via split decision in 2019. He will now return to the ring against the man who beat his younger brother Deji, whom Wassabi beat via decision on debut.

'The Nightmare' will be looking to avenge his brother's loss and also find his feet inside the ring again after a long layoff. Ahead of the fight, the pair had a virtual face-off hosted by Wade Plemons. In his latest Reddit reaction video, KSI spoke about the interaction:

"Bro I was pumped, some people thought I took coke beforehand. Imagine if I did take coke bro, I'd be off the f***ing chain. I think because I was finally face-to-face and I could finally directly speak to him. Whereas, like before, I've been trying to get in contact with him or be face-to-face when I was in America, and he just wasn't having any of it, it was p*ssing me off."

KSI's main aim is to fight Jake Paul down the line. In fact, during the recent face-to-face, the Englishman even described the fight against Wassabi as a warm-up bout designed to allow him to show Paul that he is the "A-side."

KSI compares himself to Jake Paul and warns Alex Wassabi

The British online star was extremely loud, animated, and confident in the face-to-face. While many fans loved seeing this side of the YouTuber back, others found his attitude a little overbearing during the course of the face-to-face.

During the exchange, Olatunji even compared himself to Jake Paul. He also told Wassabi what separates him from the likes of Paul and Olatunji.

"You're a nice guy, you're a very nice guy, but you don't have that oomph. You don't have that killer instinct okay, the stuff that me and Jake Paul have, okay. That evil spite, you don't have that. So I'm gonna go in and I'm gonna show you what that f***ing feels like and then you're gonna be like, 'S**t, this is a lot. This is a lot of pressure,' and then you're gonna start panicking."

After all the trash talk and the confidence, fans are wondering whether KSI is taking Wassabi too lightly, a mistake that came to bite his brother Deji in the back when he fought him.

