"The man that dropped KSI" - KSI reacts to fans trolling him on Reddit for IShowSpeed dropping him and standing over him

KSI shared his reaction to IShowSpeed tackling him and then standing over him at the Sidemen Charity Match that took place over the weekend. YouTube group Sidemen, of which 'JJ' is a member, organized a charity match on September 24 at Charlton Athletic's 'The Valley' Stadium. Before the game, 'The Nightmare' announced on Twitter that he would expose Noah Beck and 'Speed'.

However, the tweet certainly didn't age well.

In his latest Reddit reaction video, his entire feed on the platform was full of clips and photos of him getting tackled by the American Streamer/YouTuber. One user posted a photo of 'Speed' and captioned it:

"Give it up for the man that dropped KSI quicker than all his opponents."

KSI spoke about the viral moment where IShowSpeed tackled him and after the Brit fell to the ground, he stood over him and stared at him.

"He tripped me, the referee didn't care. F***ing Mark Clattenburg said, 'Yeah play on, fantastic challenge.' And because of that moment, we got pictures like this where I look like a d***head. Bro look, he looks like he's just demolished me and I'm there like, 'Please don't hurt me please.'"

He then said it was all in good fun and it was a funny moment, which is why he did not take it very seriously or respond to 'Speed'. This was one of the most viral moments of the Sidemen Charity match, with many comparing it to Muhammad Ali's famous picture of him standing over Sonny Liston.

Take a look at the video:

KSI reacts to Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather fight announcement

KSI reacted to the official fight announcement for Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather. Rumors turned to reality a few days ago when 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' posted an official fight announcement poster for his bout against 'Money'. The event is set to take place on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. His older brother reacted to his tweet, saying:

"LET’S GO BRO!!!!!"

Take a look at the tweet:

In a recent YouTube video, he also spoke about how Deji just entering the ring against Floyd Mayweather was a win in itself. He believes that if his younger brother can take Mayweather the distance, 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' will instantly become the greatest boxer of all time.

Take a look at the video:

Logan Paul recently claimed that he'd be willing to fight Deji on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. KSI if the latter can beat Mayweather.

