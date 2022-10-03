"HAHAHA" - KSI reacts to Manchester City's 6-3 battering of Manchester United and tags United fan TBJZL

KSI reacted to Manchester City's 6-3 win over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium. The Manchester derby is one of the Premier League's biggest matches, between two of the most successful clubs in the league that fight for the crown of the city. The latest installment of the derby saw 'The Blues' look to inch closer to Arsenal at the top of the table.

'The Red Devils', on the other hand, were looking to continue their run of form against the top flight teams. However, eight minutes into the match, Manchester City product Phil Foden put the ball past David de Gea after a continuous wave of City attacks. The youngster's goal opened the floodgates as Foden and Erling Haaland bagged two goals each before the end of the first half.

The final score of the match was 6-3, with both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden bagging hat-tricks. KSI reacted to the match on Twitter and tagged his friend and fellow Sidemen member Tobi Brown, who is a Manchester United fan.

Take a look at the tweet:

The British YouTuber-turned-boxer, who is an Arsenal fan, also tweeted out saying how Manchester City vs. 'The Gunners' will be an interesting match to watch. He believes the match will essentially be a battle between Arsenal's center-back William Saliba and City's striker Erling Haaland.

Take a look at the tweet:

ksi @KSI Arsenal vs Man City is gonna be such a huge game.



Saliba vs Haaland essentially Arsenal vs Man City is gonna be such a huge game.Saliba vs Haaland essentially

KSI credits his company Prime Hydration for Arsenal's win over Tottenham Hotspur

KSI credited Arsenal's win over Tottenham Hotspur to Prime Hydration. At the top of the table, Arsenal FC took on 'Spurs' at the Emirates Stadium in a classic North London Derby. 'The Gunners' looked to continue their recent run of form against an inconsistent Tottenham side and had a great start to the game courtesy of an absolute belter by Thomas Partey.

However, Spurs quickly equalized after Richarlison won a penalty and Harry Kane converted the chance. The first half ended 1-1 as 'Spurs' barely held on. Arsenal's unrelenting pressure bore fruit in the second half when Gabriel Jesus pounced on a loose ball following Bukayo Saka's shot. The game ended 3-1 with Granit Zhaka scoring another goal after Emerson Royal got sent off.

Following the game, KSI, an ardent Arsenal fan tweeted out saying:

"Another @PrimeHydrate performance from @Arsenal What do we think of Tottenham?"

KSI announced Prime Hydration's collaboration with Arsenal back in July. His hydration company became the official hydration partner for 'The Gunners' with the logo embossed on the sidelines of the Emirates Stadium.

Take a look at the tweet:

