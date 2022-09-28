"What the hell" - KSI reacts to viral new Russian telephone booth boxing 

KSI recently reacted to a viral Russian Telephone Booth boxing video.

The largest country in the world is known for its outrageous variations in combat sports and extreme sports in general. The home of the slapping championship recently came out with a new genre of boxing.

They put two fighters into a red telephone booth and the referee stood right outside as they swung at each other. The fighters just keep swinging at each other till one of them gets knocked out. At this point, the referee puts his hands into the booth to stop the fight.

In a recent Reddit reaction video, one user uploaded a video to his Reddit feed. They said this is what the Brit should do against the opponents that are running away from him.

'The Nightmare' watched the clip in sheer disbelief and exclaimed:

"What is this?! Oh my god...What the hell have I just witnessed?"

He added:

"It would be sick coz no one would be able to run but I don't think anyone would do this."

KSI is fresh off a win against two opponents in one night and will look to fight again in January. He will look to get back into boxing so he can challenge Jake Paul to a fight after getting a few more fights under his belt.

Take a look at the viral video of Russian Telephone booth boxing:

KSI reacts to Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather fight announcement

In the same video, KSI reacted to the Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather fight announcement.

Earlier this week, 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' announced that he would be fighting 'Money' Mayweather on November 13 live from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. 'The Nightmare' could not believe it and spoke about the fight:

"Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather, it's happening. Yes, I'm saying that in 2022, this is not a joke. What the f**k is this life?"

He added:

"I mean Deji's already won by fighting Mayweather. So, anything else is a bonus, him surviving, bro, he's the greatest of all time, simple as that. He doesn't have Logan Paul's advantages, doesn't have the weight advantage or the reach advantage."

Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather in June 2021, and had a weight and reach advantage against 'Money'. The difference in power between the fighters helped Paul survive the fight.

In Deji's case, he will have no advantage over the 45-year-old and is in for a tough night based on the American's recent exhibition performance.

Take a look at KSI's reaction to the fight announcement poster:

