"I'm not gonna be humble" - KSI reveals why he was so overbearing in his face-off with Alex Wassabi

KSI recently revealed why he is not being humble in the build-up to his fight against Alex Wassabi.

The pair are set to fight on August 27 at The O2 arena in London, England, with a stacked celebrity boxing undercard. 'The Nightmare' will be returning to the ring after three years and has openly admitted that this fight is a warmup for him. He made this statement during the pair's first face-off.

KSI and Wassabi had a virtual face-off hosted by Wade Plemons, and fans got to see a different side of the British YouTuber. He was almost overbearing and extremely confident during heated exchanges with the American.

In his latest Reddit reaction video, he explained why he behaved that way:

"Bro, when it comes to boxing, this is me, like, normally I'm very humble. I'm a very humble person, that's just me. But whenever I'm fighting someone, bro, I'm not gonna be humble. I have another man who wants to beat me and take away everything that I've worked for. My whole legacy, he wants to ruin it, he wants to destroy it and I'm not gonna let that happen."

KSI has said that he does not want to knock his American opponent out early. Instead, the Brit will look to punish him over and over again, then knock him out in the fourth or fifth round. He wants to make Wassabi suffer.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



KSI is taking no mercy on Alex Wassabi



#KSIWassabi 🗣'I don't think he understands the levels I'm on.'KSI is taking no mercy on Alex Wassabi 🗣'I don't think he understands the levels I'm on.'KSI is taking no mercy on Alex Wassabi 👀#KSIWassabi https://t.co/s7x1jTFnny

Watch the video below:

KSI says Jake Paul can still fight on his undercard after Hasim Rahman Jr. cancelation

KSI is still willing to let Jake Paul fight on the undercard of his August 27 event in London. Paul was set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 at Madison Square Garden. However, the fight was canceled after Rahman Jr. could not make weight.

Following the announcement, in the same Reddit reaction video, 'The Nightmare' reiterated that his undercard offer to the American still stands:

"Jake should've accepted my offer, he should've fought on my undercard. I mean, there's still time. You can fight Tommy Fury on my undercard, it'll be a great event. You'll be able to fight Tommy Fury at a sold-out O2 arena, you won't have to worry about the logistics, we'll sort everything. It'll be easy for you."

It is highly unlikely that Jake Paul will accept the offer since the pair have such a fierce rivalry with each other. 'The Problem Child' did, however, state that he will return to the boxing ring soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far