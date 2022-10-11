VIDEO – Boxing moves of Internet celebrity KSI that helped him lose 15 kilograms 

KSI recently put on a dominant performance against rapper Swarmz and professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda on the same night on August 27. The British YouTuber-turned-boxer returned to the ring after almost three years and completely annihilated his opponents.

However, his incredible weight loss leading up to the fights also grabbed public attention. 'JJ' lost a tremendous amount of weight in 8 months to prepare for his opponents.

ksi @KSI . I’ll just post it here TikTok age restricted my video because it thought my chest were actual tits. I’ll just post it here TikTok age restricted my video because it thought my chest were actual tits 😂😂😂😂. I’ll just post it here https://t.co/R6H64RYrJ7

In a video that he shot with Men's Health UK, KSI took fans through his day and working out in the gym. The video was shot before his fight, so 'The Nightmare' showcased one of his many routines to stay in shape. He started off with some light skipping to warm up, followed by shadowboxing and drills to develop technical skills.

Shadowboxing helps a fighter understand range, footwork, and allows them to visualize a real fight. KSI's next exercise was a shoulder circuit focusing on speed and power. For this, he used a resistance band tied at one end as he threw hooks and uppercuts.

The next exercise was partner-assisted wrestling drills, or clinching drills. Lastly, another weighted shoulder circuit followed by a neck workout to strengthen and stabilize the neck.

KSI reveals why he likes working out and staying in shape

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has not always been a lean machine. The Brit has let himself go a number of times in the past where he would get too indulged in content creation and his music, leaving no time for him to workout.

In the same video with Men's Health UK, KSI revealed why he likes working out and what pushes him to stay in shape:

"Why do I do it? Love the drive it gives me, I love the purpose it gives me. I feel like I'm able to challenge my body everyday, push my body to the limit and then keep on pushing."

The YouTuber compared his boxing and workouts to Goku, talking about how he likes to find a different gear in himself like Goku does against his enemies. He also revealed that he likes to think of his progress as achieving "Super Saiyan" levels similar to the protagonist of the Dragon Ball series.

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ KSI’s current Physique ahead of his fight KSI’s current Physique ahead of his fight 😳 https://t.co/gsGMQ5Dvgg

