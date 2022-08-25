KSI vs Swarmz and KSI vs. Pineda - betting tips and odds 

KSI is set to fight two opponents in one night, British rapper Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda, a professional boxer with a record of 2 wins and 5 losses. The Mexican was a last-minute addition to the fight after 'JJ's' fans were not happy with his choice of an opponent to replace Alex Wassabi. The Brit was originally scheduled to fight the American YouTuber on August 27.

However, Wassabi pulled out of the fight due to a concussion and was replaced by Swarmz. After facing a lot of backlash for his choice of opponent and with the possibility of the PPV not selling well, 'The Nightmare' decided to do something never seen before in YouTube boxing. He decided to take on two opponents on the same night.

KSI is a 1/10 favorite to win the fight against Swarmz. In the odds, this means he is a -1000 favorite to win, whereas the rapper is +600. In his fight against Pineda, on the other hand, the Brit is a -400 favorite and the Mexican is +300.

'The Nightmare' vs. Swarmz is could be a very one-sided match. The rapper has no boxing experience whatsoever and has been focusing on cutting weight drastically in the short notice that he was given for the fight. He may not have the strength he needs to actually hurt 'JJ' in the ring. In his second fight against Luis Alcaraz Pineda, the fight may prove to be more competitive.

Although KSI is not the best boxer around, he does have solid punching power. His opponent has won both his fights by unanimous decision and may not have the power to seriously hurt the Brit. His best chance is to outbox the YouTuber turned boxer.

KSI looked impressive during the media workout ahead of his fight

With less than three days left before the fight between KSI and two opponents, the media workout took place and fans got a glimpse of the British YouTuber working out, doing some light pad work for the first time in three years. 'The Nightmare' had hyped his return to the ring, saying he had improved his technical abilities a lot and that fans would get to see a different version of him.

Take a look at the video below:

Following the media workout, fans were impressed to see 'The Nightmare' showcase his technical abilities and mittwork combinations. The Brit looked crisp and powerful with a snappy jab and good rotation through his hips while throwing punches.

