KSI vs. Tommy Fury odds: What are the best plays to make in the boxing fight this weekend?

KSI is set to fight Tommy Fury this weekend on yet another Misfits x DAZN fight card, which will take place in the United Kingdom.

The fight will take place on October 14, 2023, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The fight is taking place on home soil for both the fighters headlining the card. Both KSI and Tommy Fury are from the UK, and both have massive support in England. As the fight edges closer, the odds for the event are becoming clearer. Take a look at the current odds of the event via Marca.

Tommy Fury goes into the fight as the -360 favorite, whereas KSI is the +255 underdog. The younger Fury brother is the clear favorite due to his boxing lineage and his boxing career. He has more fight experience and has fought a higher level of opponents compared to 'The Nightmare,' and he has also been training to box since he was a kid, following the footsteps of his brother Tyson Fury.

In the co-main event, Logan Paul is the -580 favorite to win his fight against the +450 underdog Dillon Danis via FanDuel Sportsbook. The vast difference is based on the very evident gap in boxing experience. Paul last fought Floyd Mayweather in the ring and survived 8 rounds against him.

KSI reveals what he will do if he beats Tommy Fury on October 14th

KSI has been extremely confident in the build-up to his fight against Tommy Fury. It has been a recurring theme in all of his fights, and he has not lost yet, so there may be a reason as to why he is so confident.

However, in a recent interview with Misfits, the YouTuber turned boxer revealed what he would do if he ended up beating 'TNT' in the boxing ring:

"Record a video just laughing at everyone who said I had no chance. Literally, the video will be just me laughing. Maybe it's a bit mean, but I will literally take my whole audience and tell them to annihilate every single person in this video and just go in, literally."

KSI is confident that Tommy Fury will not have an answer to his style inside the ring and has promised fans that he will dominate 'TNT.' The last YouTuber to make such a prediction was Jake Paul, who lost to Fury in convincing fashion.