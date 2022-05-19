"Gotta step up" - Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe talks Rolly Romero vs. Gervonta Davis

Leonard Ellerbe spoke out about the upcoming fight between Rolly Romero and Gervonta Davis. Mayweather Promotions boxers are set to fight each other on May 28 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Ellerbe, who is the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, kept a neutral stance when talking about both the fighters. In a recent interview with FightHype.com, he spoke about how Romero will have to step up:

"It gets no bigger than that, Tank Davis is one of the best fighters in the entire world right now, and he's getting this opportunity come next saturday night, to prove what he's been saying all along, he's been telling everybody what he's gonna do. Okay now, all the talk is over, now you gotta step up and fo exactly what you say that you gonna do."

The Las Vegas native has been trash-talking his fellow Mayweather Promotions boxer for a long time. Even before their fight was finalized, Rolly kept calling 'Tank' out, saying he would knock him out. With less than 10 days left for the fight, all the trash-talk will not matter when the pair face each other in the ring. It will be interesting to see if Romero can fulfill his predictions of knocking 'Tank' out.

Watch the interview below:

Leonard Ellerbe reveals what Floyd Mayweather thinks of Jaron Ennis

Leonard Ellerbe also spoke about young and upcoming boxer Jaron Ennis. The unbeaten welterweight prospect has caught the eye of the media and boxers alike for his superior skill and IQ in the boxing ring. Every fight that the young American goes into turns into a one-sided beating.

In a recent interview with FightHype.com, the Mayweather Promotions CEO revealed what Floyd Mayweather thought about Ennis:

"Who the f**k is this boots guy ? That motherfu**er can fight his ass off. He right now is one of the best fighters in the world without a belt."

He also went on to say that he would love to sign the young American:

"He is focused on his career I would love to work a guy like that. If ‘Boots’ Ennis signs with Mayweather promotions I can guarantee the fights he is looking to get, he’ll get and hell make a bunch of fu**ing money doing it too."

It will be interesting to see if Ennis can fulfill his potential and become the next big PPV star from the United States.

Watch the interview below:

