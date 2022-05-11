Watch: Logan Paul dresses up a real ape as a Bored Ape NFT for his '99 Originals' project

Logan Paul has released the second polaroid image of his project '99 Originals'. Paul undertook this project following his fight against Floyd Mayweather last year, and has been working on it endlessly for the past six months.

Over the past half a year or so, Paul has taken photos on his polaroid every single day, and chose 99 images to form what he believes is his best creation yet. Soon after his first photo was sold for $60k, 'Maverick' released his next one. He posted a video on Twitter explaining the motivation behind the photo and how he created it.

"I got this sweater made, for an ape, that resembles the fur of my Bored Ape and my friend is down to let us like dress up his ape like my ape and take a picture. I think it'll be hilarious, an actual ape."

The photos go up for auction on Liquid Martketplace and fans can bid for the photo over a period of time. At the end of the action period, the bidder with the highest price will own the item. There are also a number of perks available to fans who purchase one of the '99 Originals'.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul We dressed up a real Ape like my Bored Ape We dressed up a real Ape like my Bored Ape https://t.co/7f6GxMB9s2

Twitter reacts to Logan Paul's latest '99 Originals' piece

Logan Paul owns an NFT known as the Bored Ape. It is one of the most sought-after and expensive NFTs one can own. After purchasing the NFT, he decided it would be a fun idea to recreate it with a real ape.

The idea seemed fun and harmless to Paul. However, fans were not happy with his latest NFT. 'Maverick' received a lot of backlash from fans on Twitter. The entire comments section was brimming with responses to Paul's actions, slamming the social media star for animal abuse.

Logan Paul is yet to respond to the backlash. The Ohio native is no stranger to controversy, with his infamous 'Suicide Forest' vlog in Japan garnering tons of attention and criticism. Paul apologized for his actions on that occasion.

Edited by C. Naik