"Andrew Tate is a product of the people that hate him the most" - Logan Paul's co-host Mike Majlak claims in interaction with Jake Paul 

On an episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul's co-host, Mike Majlak, stated that Andrew Tate is a product of the people who hate him most. He explained that the "woke" society of today has created Andrew Tate, who is there to swing the pendulum back towards equilibrium.

Majlak stated:

"Andrew Tate is a product of the people that hate him the most. He was birthed because the left and the way that things have been swinging because of woke and social media. And the way things have been moving for the past several years have swung so far left and so far woke, and people are so tired of being force-fed the idea of rights for pregnant men-- he's one of the people that is going to swing the counterbalance back." [sic]

Andrew Tate has gotten popular on social media over the last few months for his misogynistic and predatory comments:

Tate was also previously kicked off of the reality show Big Brother after a video surfaced showing Tate whipping a woman. His home in Romania was also raided earlier this year on suspicions of human trafficking - two women were found and suspected to have been unable to leave the home.

Whether Tate's "pushback" against leftism brings things to equilibrium or not, his rhetoric is dangerous, especially when it is posted on platforms commonly used by young children and teens.

Despite Majlak's comments, Logan Paul and his co-hosts all agreed that they don't exactly admire Andrew Tate and what he stands for.

Logan Paul receives Jake Paul's blessing to fight Andrew Tate

Logan Paul was given the go-ahead by Jake Paul to fight Andrew Tate. Jake Paul and Tate have had their back-and-forth on social media. Tate even stated there were negotiations going on between them about a fight, but Jake Paul doesn't believe the former kickboxer wants to fight.

Logan asked him on their recent IMPAULSIVE episode:

"Jake, I know he's been talking sh*t about you, bro, but with your blessing, can I beat the sh*t out of Andrew f*cking Tate?"

Jake Paul replied:

"One hundred percent."

