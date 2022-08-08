Konnan says two-match WWE star can be champion in future

According to wrestling veteran Konnan, Logan Paul, WWE's newest signing, could become a world champion in the future.

Logan Paul had his second WWE match at SummerSlam 2022, where he impressed the wrestling world with his athleticism and charisma. At SummerSlam, the YouTube star beat The Miz in a singles match.

Konnan and Disco Inferno discussed Paul's match against The Miz at SummerSlam on the Keepin' it 100 podcast. They praised Paul, with Konnan saying that the new star has all the ingredients to be a future champion:

"Bro, this is a hard sport and a lot of people don't get it even after years and years of training and being in amateur wrestling or even pro sports, very few can pick it up like he has. He just gets it, you know, like Bad Bunny did. He just gets it, he understands the business, he respects it, he isn't just coming in for a paycheck, and he put his time in because you don't get that good just by luck. He obviously trained and, I mean, he's way better than anybody should have expected him to. Yeah he's not championship material right now, but he definitely is in the future," said Konnan. (from 1:54 to 2:29)

Disco Inferno agreed with the former WCW star's assessment of Logan Paul, saying that the YouTube personality is worth the money WWE is paying him.

What's next for WWE star Logan Paul?

Logan Paul recently announced that he has signed a multi-year contract with WWE, which will see him wrestle globally.

Recent reports have stated that Paul may not be involved with the company for the rest of the year as he prepares for a potential boxing bout in December.

It could mean that Logan Paul may be available for the Royal Rumble 2023, which will take place in January.

