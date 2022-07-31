WWE SummerSlam 2022 Results: Ring destroyed; Riddle suffers brutal injury; Controversial finish to title match - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (July 30, 2022)

WWE SummerSlam kicked off with the RAW Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. The kickoff show saw Theory declare that we were heading into the 'Theory Era', among other shenanigans.

WWE SummerSlam Results (July 30, 2022): Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch - RAW Women's Championship match

Becky started off strong and tried for the disarmher early on but Bianca managed to get out of it. Becky focused on the champ's arm and bounced her off the ropes before Belair came back with some dropkicks and took her down with a slam.

Bianca picked Becky up in the KOD position outside the ring but Lynch got out of it and dropped her on the barricades. Becky managed to send Belair outside but was dropped on the apron before Bianca sent her into the ring post.

Becky broke out of a big move and hit the Diamond Dust for a near fall. Belair managed to hit a KOD to the outside before Becky kicked out in the ring. Becky got the manhandle slam in the ring but failed to get the pin.

Belair reversed a big move and hit a Spanish Fly before getting the KOD for the win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch to retain the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam

Belair was celebrating her win when Bayley's music hit and she was back. Bayley made her way to ringside and Dakota Kai and Io Shirai (now known as IYO Sky) showed up as well. The trio were seemingly in an alliance as they headed for the champ in the ring.

Becky came up as well and stood beside Belair and challenged the trio. Team Bayley made a tactical retreat, choosing to settle things some other time.

Grade: B+

The Miz vs. Logan Paul at SummerSlam

The Miz was dominating early on but Logan came back with a big takedown. Miz dropped Logan from the ropes and hit a codebreaker before getting a chinlock in. Logan Paul got a blockbuster in before hitting a running powerslam for a near fall.

Logan Paul got the Figure Four Leglock but Miz managed to get the rope break. Ciampa ran a distraction from the apron and the referee sent him off backstage. Ciampa instead got a chair and took a seat at ringside before AJ Styles' music hit.

AJ came in with a dive from off-screen and attacked Ciampa, taking him into the crowd before the match continued. Logan got the Phenomenal Forearm for a near fall on the Miz in the ring.

Logan Paul set up Miz on the announcers' table and sent him through it with a splash from the top rope. Maryse tried to interfere but Logan almost sent Miz into her before getting the Skull Crushing Finale for the win.

Result: Logan Paul def. The Miz

Grade: B

Backstage at SummerSlam, Maximum Male Models did a short promo for 'Pure Life' which is their official brand of water.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory - United States Title match at SummerSlam

Theory attacked Lashley with his briefcase before the match after the bell was rung, and tried to get the drop of the US champ. Lashley reversed a vertical suplex before tossing Theory around the ring.

Theory tried to walk out of the match but Lashley chased him down and tossed him into the barricades. Back in the ring, Theory got a big dropkick before the two traded strikes in the middle of the ring.

Lashley got the running powerslam but dodged the spear before Bobby got the Hurt Lock in. Theory was unable to break out and tapped out, letting Lashley pick up the win.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Theory to retain the United States Title at SummerSlam

Grade: C

Judgment Day vs. The Mysterios - No-Disqualification match at SummerSlam

The match started before the bell and the Judgment Day got the first takedowns but the Mysterios managed to send them both outside and before Dominik and Rey hit dives to take them out.

Dominik was isolated in the ring and Balor was unleashing on him for a bit before the tags were finally made. Rey came in and got some big moves on Priest before knocking Balor off the apron.

Balor got some chairs but Rey used it to beat him down. Rey missed the 619 before getting the frog splash. Rhea interrupted the double 619 and dropped Dom on the apron before Priest got the South of Heaven on Rey.

Balor was looking for a chair to end the match but Edge made his return and hit spears on his former teammates before the Mysterios got the 619 on Balor and picked up the win.

Result: The Mysterios def. Judgment Day at SummerSlam

Grade: B+

Pat McAfee vs. Baron Corbin at SummerSlam

McAfee got a superkick and a big hurricanrana early on and sent Corbin outside. Back in the ring, Corbin took control and was tossing Pat across the ring before sending him outside and into the barricades.

Corbin got the Deep Six for a near fall before getting on the commentary mic to taunt Pat and his parents. Pat went up the top and hit the Swanton Bomb to the outside, taking Corbin down.

Back in the ring, McAfee countered the End of Days but the referee went down in the process. McAfee came in with a low blow while the ref was down and got a Sunset Flip before getting the win.

Result: Pat McAfee def. Baron Corbin

Grade: B

Drew McIntyre was out next and said that at Clash at the Castle, he will secure the Undisputed WWE Universal Title before SummerSlam moved on.

The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits - Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match at SummerSlam

Dawkins and Jimmy started off the match and the Usos managed to isolate Angelo early on. Dawkins came back with a big move in the corner and got the tag before Ford came in with a top rope crossbody.

Ford got a sidewalk slam on Jey for a near fall before the latter got a neckbreaker off a counter. Dawkins was back in with the tag and hit a dive on both Usos on the outside. The Profits came in with a double team in the ring for a near fall before Jimmy dodged a big move before making the tag.

The Usos got double superkicks before getting a near fall off the splash. The Usos followed up with a double splash on Dawkins but Ford broke up the pin. Ford got his own splash on Jey but failed to get the pin.

Ford tried for another risky move at ringside but took double superkicks to the face. Back in the ring, Dawkins took the double superkick as well before the champs got the 1D for the win.

Result: The Usos (c) def. The Street Profits to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam

Grade: B+

Riddle was out next and he was angry. He called Seth Rollins out but he was not cleared to compete after suffering a neck injury earlier in the week. Rollins walked out and Riddle charged at him on the ramp as a brawl broke out.

The two fought their way to the ring and Rollins hit another stomp, possibly injuring the former tag team champion further.

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - SmackDown Women's Title Match at SummerSlam

Ronda got a takedown merely a second after the bell and took control, but Morgan countered out of a big move and tried for a submission. Rousey transitioned to the armbar before Morgan turned it into the Rings of Saturn.

Morgan tried for a rollup but Ronda caught her in the armbar. Liv barely got her foot on the ropes to break the hold but Ronda dragged her to the center and locked it in again.

The referee stopped the match for a second to check on Liv's arm but she refused to give up. Ronda got the arm bar once more and Liv tapped out but at the same time, Rousey's shoulders were on the mat and the referee counted to three.

Result: Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam

The official call was that Liv retained with a pin but Ronda was furious and beat Liv down before locking the armbar on the referee. Officials rescued the ref and Ronda walked off while Liv was barely able to lift her arm.

Grade: B+

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar - Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed Universal Title at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns got on the mic and asked the crowd to acknowledge him while Brock Lesnar literally drove a massive tractor to the ring. Lesnar did his own introduction before jumping off the tractor and unloading on Roman.

The match went outside and the steel steps came into play right away as Brock German suplexed Roman off it. Roman was tossed into the steel frame of the set before taking more suplexes at ringside.

Brock took out tables and Reigns put him through two of them before getting a big spear in the ring. Roman was sent outside the ring before Brock tossed him into a broken table. Brock got his tractor but then got out of it and beat Reigns down with a piece of a table.

Brock loaded Roman onto the front of the tractor before dumping him in the ring like lumber. Reigns still got up and took a bunch of suplexes. Roman got up once more before Brock got an F5.

Roman refused to stay down and countered an F5 with a guillotine. Lesnar reversed it into his own guillotine before using the tractor to lift the entire ring, sending Roman outside!

The ring was mangled but Roman was still on his feet. The Usos showed up and beat Lesnar down but inevitably got destroyed with suplexes. Heyman was yelling at ringside and got a F5 through a table by Brock before Reigns took him down with a spear.

Theory came out and smacked Reigns with the briefcase but Brock wiped him out before he could cash in. The Usos took out Brock with double superkicks before Reigns hit a spear.

Reigns beat Brock with the title belt before he and Usos buried Lesnar in a mountain of ringside debris before Roman got his win.

Result: Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam

Lesnar crawled out of the wreckage and The Bloodline made their way out as SummerSlam went off the air.

Grade: A+

Show rating: A

We got a great main event as well as Bayley's return with two new faces. Edge got his revenge on Judgment Day while all the titles were retained tonight at SummerSlam.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far