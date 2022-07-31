Record-breaking champion and top SmackDown star were reportedly pitched to be in Bayley's stable; Vince McMahon rejected

WWE SummerSlam 2022 witnessed the long-awaited return of Bayley. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion wasn't alone. She now has a new stable comprising Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT).

The trio returned after RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair successfully retained her title against Becky Lynch. Bayley, Iyo, and Dakota then had a face-off with the two in the ring before backing out and leaving.

Fightful Select has now reported some interesting backstage details on these three major returns at SummerSlam tonight. The report further adds that the idea for this stable was pitched long ago, even before Dakota Kai's release earlier this year. However, the pitch was initially rejected by Vince McMahon.

The other versions pitched for the stable included Friday Night SmackDown star Raquel Rodriguez (FKA Raquel Gonzalez) and record-breaking longest-reigning NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray (now known as Alba Fyre).

Reddit user and trusted source u/kerrmit125 also reported that The Role Model pitched about an NXT stable a year ago and finally got her wish granted at SummerSlam.

What could be next for Bayley and her stable after WWE SummerSlam 2022?

The Role Model's return at WWE SummerSlam 2022, along with a brand new stable, has spiced things up in the women's division of the company.

It was back in 2015 when WWE called up multiple NXT female stars to the main roster as part of stables. These NXT names were future megastars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and others.

Tonight's SummerSlam debut of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai gave many fans a flashback to that iconic call-up.

As for Bayley, she has her eyes set on Bianca Belair, who she originally planned to face at WWE Money in the Bank 2021 before her unfortunate injury. After defeating Becky Lynch clean tonight, the EST of WWE needs a new title challenger for her, and who better to step up than The Role Model?

