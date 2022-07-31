Reported backstage details on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky's WWE SummerSlam 2022 return 

WWE SummerSlam 2022 kicked off with three massive surprises as Bayley made her long-awaited return to WWE with a new stable, comprising Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (formerly known as Io Shirai).

The trio returned after Bianca Belair successfully retained her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch, exacting revenge for her embarrassing 26-second loss at last year's SummerSlam.

Following the match, Lynch turned babyface and hugged Belair. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Shirai confronted Belair and Lynch in the ring before backing away and leaving.

Fightful Select has now reported backstage details on these three massive returns tonight. The report reveals that Bayley has been training at the WWE Performance Center for weeks to prepare for her return. The talents backstage were already under the belief that she would make her return at SummerSlam.

Dakota Kai was released by WWE earlier this year, much to the shock of many. Fightful Select now reports that several people backstage believed that Triple H will make it a priority to bring her back after becoming the head of WWE's creative team.

It is also reported that several writers were baffled when she was excluded from last year's WWE Draft. She wasn't even informed about her creative plans for the future.

As for Io Shirai, her contract was set to expire with WWE soon, and there were no creative plans for her in NXT. As for her contract status with WWE after tonight's SummerSlam appearance, WWE officials couldn't confirm her signing a new contract but mentioned: "it appears so."

Bayley has unfinished business with Bianca Belair

The multi-time women's champion has been out of action from WWE since suffering an unfortunate injury in July 2021 while training at the Performance Center. Ahead of the injury, she was all set to challenge the then-SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank.

After returning and confronting the EST of WWE tonight, Bayley has made it clear that the two have unfinished business. It is to be seen where this angle leads and if the Role Model becomes the next challenger for Belair's title.

