"Did Corey botch?" - Io Shirai undergoes name change at SummerSlam; WWE Universe reacts

Former NXT Superstar Io Shirai underwent a name change at WWE SummerSlam. She will now be known as Iyo Sky.

Io Shirai made her main roster debut at SummerSlam and aligned herself with the returning Bayley and Dakota Kai. The former NXT Women's Champion seemingly underwent a huge name change after it appeared that Corey Graves had botched her name several times.

After Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women's Title by defeating Becky Lynch, the familiar music of The Role Model resonated through the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The former women's champion was then followed by Dakota Kai and Io Shirai.

It was later revealed by WWE that Shirai will now be known as IYO Sky, which fits in well with her new partnership with Dakota Kai. That being said, it appears that the WWE Universe is less than impressed by the fact that Shirai has been forced to change her name.

Several members of the WWE Universe thought that Corey Graves had botched her SummerSlam return

A @aa060297 Did Corey botch Io Shirai by calling it Io Sky or HHH just did a Vince #SummerSlam Did Corey botch Io Shirai by calling it Io Sky or HHH just did a Vince #SummerSlam

When Io originally made her way to the ring, her entrance video still said Shirai, which made several members of the WWE Universe believe that Graves had botched her name several times.

The RAW commentator called her IYO Sky several times, which appears to be a play on her former nickname, where she was known as The Genius of the Sky.

Other fans have now joked that she is now Io Sky, The Genius of Shirai, since there was a belief that Graves had originally messed up his words.

Spirit @SpiritOfBotan Io Sky, Genius of the shirai Io Sky, Genius of the shirai

After Byron Saxton then called her IYO Sky, as she made her exit from the ring alongside Dakota Kai and Bayley, it became clear that this was now her name and not an error.

It was also apparent when none of the other commentators corrected Graves after he seemingly messed up her name several times.

With Io Shirai getting a new name on the main roster, it remains to be seen what is in store for the recently-formed trio as they challenge Bianca Belair for her RAW Women's Title.

What do you make of Io Shirai's name change? Let us know in the comments section below.

